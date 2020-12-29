In farewell to 2020, Ricketts says Nebraskans responded to the COVID-19 challenge

Looking back on the year that will be known for the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraskans have responded to the challenge.
Ricketts offered a quick review in his latest weekly column, this one titled Farewell to 2020.
On Feb. 7, he recalled, the Nebraska National Guard's training base at Camp Ashland hosted 57 Americans who had been evacuated from the region of Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and they were immediately placed in quarantine.
All of the evacuees were cleared for release after a two-week quarantine period, the governor said.
Then, on Feb. 17, the University of Nebraska Medical Center took in more than a dozen Americans who had been rescued from a Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
Those Americans were treated and monitored in the center's national quarantine unit and released in good health.
As the virus gathered, Ricketts said, protecting Nebraska's hospitals became "the north star" of his strategic response to COVID-19.
In order to achieve that, he said, his administration adopted a six-part plan: testing; contact tracing; purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment; setting aside space for people to quarantine; protecting at-risk populations; issuing directed health measures.
"In addition to these steps, Nebraskans have been using the tools to slow the spread of the virus such as social distancing, wearing a mask to the store, washing hands often and staying home when sick," Ricketts said.
Meanwhile, the state steered federal coronavirus relief toward $411 million in grants for Nebraska's businesses and family farms, he said, helping "feed the world throughout the pandemic."
In Omaha, Meridian Clinical Research participated in the clinical trials required to gather research for the Moderna vaccine, Ricketts said, and Becton Dickinson invested $70 million to expand its capacity in Nebraska to manufacture the needles and syringes used to administer vaccines.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've been cutting red tape to keep Nebraskans working," the governor said.
"At 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate in November 2020 is only slightly above where it stood one year ago (3.0 percent) despite the pandemic," Ricketts said.
"We still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over," he said, "but Nebraskans can be proud of how the state has come together during this difficult time."
Don Walton's favorites: Nebraska's urban-rural political split
A look at the political landscape in Nebraska painted by 2020 general election results.
Don Walton's favorites: Recapping Fortenberry's big win
An analysis of the 1st District congressional results in a competitive contest that triggered a strong and focused Republican response.
Don Walton's favorites: An elector's emotional vote
An interview with a presidential elector as she prepared to cast an emotional and meaningful vote.
Don Walton's favorites: UNMC experts challenge governor
A look at the growing and stark difference in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic by a health care expert and an elected officeholder.
Don Walton's favorites: A look ahead to 2022
An early look at an unusually fluid approaching governor’s race.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon