In farewell to 2020, Ricketts says Nebraskans responded to the COVID-19 challenge

"In addition to these steps, Nebraskans have been using the tools to slow the spread of the virus such as social distancing, wearing a mask to the store, washing hands often and staying home when sick," Ricketts said.

Meanwhile, the state steered federal coronavirus relief toward $411 million in grants for Nebraska's businesses and family farms, he said, helping "feed the world throughout the pandemic."

In Omaha, Meridian Clinical Research participated in the clinical trials required to gather research for the Moderna vaccine, Ricketts said, and Becton Dickinson invested $70 million to expand its capacity in Nebraska to manufacture the needles and syringes used to administer vaccines.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been cutting red tape to keep Nebraskans working," the governor said.

"At 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate in November 2020 is only slightly above where it stood one year ago (3.0 percent) despite the pandemic," Ricketts said.

"We still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over," he said, "but Nebraskans can be proud of how the state has come together during this difficult time."

