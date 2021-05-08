'I'm not giving up': Senator sees progress on consumption tax proposal

"We will not get to a consumption tax unless we remove all taxes first," he said. "That has to be accomplished by the voters."

It's happened before, Erdman noted, when voters wiped out the state property tax in 1966, essentially leaving state government with no means of support and prompting the Legislature to enact a new state sales-income tax system.

Erdman said he is determined to accomplish his goal during the remaining three years of his second and final legislative term.

Prior to sitting down for the interview, Erdman said goodbye in his office to Arthur Laffer, the nationally prominent economist who gained fame during the Reagan administration as a member of the president's economic policy advisory board.

Laffer, who supports Erdman's plan, met with a gathering of senators over dinner Thursday, a day after the consumption tax bill stalled.

Asked who financed Laffer's trip to Lincoln, Erdman said he does not know.

"I'm glad he came," Erdman said. "He has some ideas on how to move this forward. He can be a valuable resource for us. He exceeded my expectations."

The process is off to a good start, Erdman said.