Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, sitting out his only term since elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1970, returned to the Capitol on a July afternoon in 2010 to show a side of himself he didn't often reveal.

The side with a heart, if he had a heart, which he has long claimed he doesn't.

He presided that day over the marriage of Stacey Trout, a Judiciary Committee legal counsel, and Andy Conroy. He had a lot to say about love and marriage.

True love will not run in a straight line, he said. Nature abhors a straight line. In music, it is a boring monotone. On a heart monitor it means the show is over.

He told them that in their love there must be a magical and enduring combination of heart and mind — so when the heart, that organ of romance, whimsy, impracticality and emotion — falls into one of its unpredictable moods and goes AWOL, the mind steps in to assert its wisdom, practicality and stabilizing influence.

It saves the day, he said, by holding the fort until the heart regains its balance and love flows again.

Chambers then pronounced their union, and led them and their guests to the north doors.

"The clouds cleared at that moment from an afternoon shower," the bride said. And they stepped out into a summer evening.

That analogy of heart and mind could as easily apply to the Legislature. That crooked line of fleeting victories that give senators joy. The defeats that snatch and break their hearts. Sometimes the head ruling, sometimes the heart.

When he left the Legislature in 2009, the North Omaha barber could have walked away for good. For reasons only he could say, he instead added two more elections to the dozen he'd already secured in District 11.

He was and continues to be fed up, but he did not give up. Because the course of it all never runs smooth. Humans are only humans.

Of course, Sen. Ernie Chambers would never admit to having a heart. A brilliant mind, yes, but never a heart.

“I snack on razor blades washed down with hydrochloric acid. That’s how I sweeten my disposition,” he once said.

In a speech on the floor shortly before he left the first time, he told senators he would never darken the Capitol's door again. In fact, he would never even fly over Lincoln if ever he took a trip.

He may have meant it. But he had watched as the Legislature had lost stature, he said. And so the man with a Creighton University law degree, but who shunned the Nebraska Bar Association, ran against incumbent Brenda Council, won and returned for the 2013 session, and two more terms.

He disregarded the treatment of haters and came back to do his job, despite the Nazi symbols placed on his office door, the death threats and prank calls that continue to this day.

Now he leaves again on Jan. 6 because of Nebraska's term limits, as District 11's Sen.-elect Terrell McKinney is sworn in.

* * *

Ernie Chambers is a man of many words. He uses them in his work to delay, extend debate, tell stories, and excoriate senators, governors, presidents, officials and law enforcement.

"If you come here with your feelings on your sleeve, or on your fingertips, they’re going to get hurt," he said when he returned. "We are all adults. We are all politicians. I’m not going to ask any quarter and I’m not going to give any.”

He also has turned his fiery rhetoric for years on the Catholic church.

And the media has noted that only rarely has he been publicly challenged by his peers in the Legislature, even when they found his words offensive.

They didn't want to contribute to his filibuster, or to debate him, because many times he has embarrassed those who have tried. But there's also the notion of that uncomfortable truth in what he says.

He calls out big religions, Big Red, big business. Racism, sexism and homophobia.

Governors mostly ignore his punches, although there is that use of the veto pen. The national Catholic League in 2001 asked lawmakers to censure him for his anti-Catholic tirade. It didn't happen.

In 2015 he made a comment in a hearing describing the police as Black people's ISIS. When a right-leaning internet writer made an issue of it, and it was picked up by national news sources, he was lambasted and asked to take it back, apologize, resign. Again, didn't happen.

He has fascinated the national and international media: the New York Times, National Geographic, Mother Jones, Politico magazine, the BBC and others, for his unique ability to stand against a sea of red voters.

He leaves at age 83, more than half of his years spent as a lawmaker. If you were under the impression that people soften or mellow in their older years, don't include this man. He continues to lob grenades at what he sees as injustice, and to feverishly defend the downtrodden, inside and outside his district.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop, who has served with him 10 years, said his passion for speaking for the disadvantaged, including the poor and those in jails and prisons, hasn't dissipated.

He hasn't missed a beat in trying to secure equality and some measure of justice for those who don't have a voice in government, he said. Chambers is their $12,000 a year government-funded lobbyist.

"He is as outspoken about people who don't have a voice as he has ever been," Lathrop said.

He has to talk loud and he has to talk long, Chambers said.

"I have to be strong. I cannot get tired. I cannot get daunted. I cannot get discouraged. ‘Cause I know what the odds are against me.”

* * *

Chambers is known in the heat of a battle to hurl personal insults at conservative senators, or fundamentalist believers, or the opponents of bills he cares about. Many of them regard it simply as political business.

And some have learned to tune him out. Or they exact their revenge with their vote.

In 2008, former Lincoln Sen. Tony Fulton expressed in writing that he could disagree with an opponent and still have a level of respect for him.

"He has taught me a great deal about this process, and he has been personally helpful to me on legislation I sponsored," Fulton wrote.

"I have great respect for him. He's just wrong most of the time."

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, one of those politically and religious conservatives, sits a row behind Chambers and frequently can be seen on the camera that broadcasts the daily sessions on NET. Clements generally maintains a poker face.

And once in a while they engage in lighthearted banter.

"When I'm green, he's red. When I'm red, he's green," Clements said once, referring to the senators' voting buttons. "And occasionally when our votes would match, he would turn around and say, 'Are you sure?' and give me a smile."

He wishes, Clements said, he could recall the Bible as well as Chambers.

"I pray for him regularly as he speaks, and then I pray for myself for patience and restraint," he said.

He made a bet once with Chambers about whether the elder senator could find a year-old cookie in his office and get back to the chamber in five minutes.

"I lost that bet and I learned not to bet against Sen. Chambers and whatever he sets his mind to do," Clements said.

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who Chambers has referred to as his "goddaughter," wrote a farewell tribute to him at the end of the 2020 session.

In it, Pansing Brooks called him the "master of the four-decade sacred effort to mold and purify us all through a fire of pointed and heart-rending ferocity.

"When we take offense, it usually means the shoe fits and we are wearing it well," she said.

Chambers, she pointed out, was first to envision paying student-athletes, in 1985, and to stand for Nebraska's LGBTQ residents, taking an AIDS test in the 1990s to help diminish the stigma.

He is a legend, she said, "whose voice rose and pierced our hearts at the times we failed to live up to the best ideals of humanity."

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt is one of the newest senators in the Nebraska Legislature, elected in 2018. A Democrat and progressive.

"I think Ernie's influence on me is going to affect the rest of my life, no matter what I do," she said.

She chose to sit in front of him, to be close so she could consult and learn procedure from him. One of the important things she learned in those two years is that success is doing what is available for her to do.

"Often when you're on the losing side of a debate, or you're in the minority on an issue, you cannot think of success as winning the day," Hunt said.

It's enough to know when you don't have the numbers, that you made your opponents fight, and maybe they will think twice about introducing something like it again, she said.

"Like him, I think I have a lot of stamina for the fight. I think that's a role that I fill. And there always has to be someone in the Legislature filling that role," she said, looking toward January and the years he will not be there.

* * *

Chambers frequently gets thank you letters from people across the state, from Omaha, Lincoln, Atkinson, Fullerton, Sioux City, Iowa, Creighton, Rushville, Lewiston, Kearney. From people who encountered him over his more than four decades, or who watched him on NET broadcasts.

Many say they never have forgotten those encounters, or his words.

There's the rural white man in his '60s, a military and law enforcement veteran and small farmer who has written him several times to say he admired and supported Chambers.

And another who thanked him for working on behalf of all people of Nebraska, for filibustering against bad bills, for trying to save prairie dogs and mountain lions, and for respecting private property rights, and for opposing the "freedom to farm" constitutional amendment.

And an Omaha man who wrote this year to say this: "Damn those term limits. I hate to see you leave the Legislature. But thank you for your decades of bold and brave, even dogged leadership."

* * *

Chambers spent time this summer and fall, after the George Floyd killing, after the days and nights of protests, doing his own one-man protest standing on K Street outside the Capitol.

"When I go out there, these signs might not affect anybody," he said, referring to his protest messages. "They may not do any good, nobody may read them, but it will do me some good."

It's what he can do, he said.

"I am not bound to succeed or make a success of everything I undertake, but I am bound to do what is available for me to do."

He's sick of this country, he said, and fed up with saluting the flag and "all this craziness about patriotism and law and order."

So this — carrying a sign and exercising his First Amendment right to assemble, to petition the government, the Legislature, for redress of grievances and to exercise free speech — this keeps him sane.

"My obligation is not based on how many people see it, respond to it or agree with it."

When the end comes for him, and everything and everybody will have forsaken him, he said, he will still have one true friend.

"And that friend lives deep down inside of me. And that friend is telling me right now to go out there with those signs. And that's what I'm going to do," Chambers said.

Those who think they've seen the last of Chambers — maybe, maybe not.

"I put it like this: If my mind is clear, if my health is good, and I believe that I could do something of value for the community that would send me down here if they want to send me, then I might consider coming back again."

PHOTOS: SEN. ERNIE CHAMBERS THROUGH THE YEARS:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.

