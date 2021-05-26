'I hear politics' — Redistricting battle begins with sharp partisan division in Nebraska Legislature

The proposed guideline provides an invitation to "scramble the districts in Omaha and Lincoln," Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said.

Morfeld attempted to amend the special committee's proposed guidelines, but his motion failed in a 16-28 vote split along partisan lines. The only other Democratic member of the Legislature, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, was absent.

Linehan said the proposed redistricting guidelines call for preservation of communities of interest while prohibiting any consideration of political affiliation or any effort to dilute minority representation.

"I don't think we should split towns or a county or school districts," she said.

"My intent is to try to be as fair as possible, keep interests in mind and allow for preservation of cores," Linehan said in answering a question from Morfeld.

While maximum population deviation among the state's three congressional districts was set at 1%, the maximum population among legislative districts was established at 10%.

Morfeld attempted to reduce the latter figure to 8%, but his motion was rejected on a 15-28 vote.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion had introduced an amendment to allow up to 20% deviation, but withdrew it from consideration.