Hundreds gather at state Capitol to support Trump's efforts to overturn election

Several hundred people gathered on the north steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
As some angry Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, attendees of a "Pro-Trump Freedom Rally" in Lincoln waved Trump flags, chanted "Stop the Steal" and other slogans, posed for pictures and saluted passing motorists who honked their support.
Some threw snowballs at vehicles with passengers who hurled anti-Trump statements toward the crowd, or confronted a small group of counter-protesters on the north side of K Street during the three-hour event.
Tim Davis, who organized Wednesday's rally on Facebook, said it grew out of the "Stop the Steal" demonstrations that were organized at the Capitol every Saturday following the Nov. 6 election.
Some of the estimated 400 attendees came from as far as Sidney, Davis said, and more events are being planned across the state in the weeks and months to come.
"These are his most heartfelt supporters. They will listen to him. Violence has to stop," the Republican congressman said during a telephone conversation from his office in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.
Davis said he doesn't condone the violence seen in Washington, or in other parts of the country, as scores of lawmakers -- all Republicans -- promised to oppose counting the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.
"I'm not a supporter of taking the violent route to get the response you want, just like I'm not a supporter of using martial law or the military to win an election," Davis said.
But, the Omaha man said, Congress should delay counting the Electoral College votes, a largely ceremonial act, in order to "take a serious look at the allegations that have been put out there" regarding fraud in battleground states.
"All we want is for someone to listen," Davis said. "These people are sick and tired of the representatives not listening to them."
For example, Davis said lawmakers should look into a video purportedly showing a stack of ballots being inserted into a counting machine several times -- one of several claims debunked by Georgia election officials.
Other attendees of Wednesday's rally said they, too, believe the election was stolen from Trump, and echoed the president's numerous false claims that have circulated on social media and cable television.
Talli Kratochvil of Pleasant Dale and Tina Cole of Lincoln pointed to what they claimed was a "circumvention of the Constitution" by election officials in Pennsylvania to accept and count ballots arriving by mail three days after Election Day.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, citing case law that grants election officials discretion in implementing election law, granted extra time for counties to accept and count mail-in ballots.
That decision has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not indicated whether it will hear the case.
Kratochvil and Cole said the unwillingness of elected leaders -- they named Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer -- to look into the unsubstantiated claims brought them to the Capitol on Wednesday.
"It's been lies and deceit and fraud, and no one in Washington is willing to look at it," said Kratochvil, who worked with LNK Recall, an effort in December to recall Lincoln's mayor and four city council members. "If it's all good and fair, there shouldn't be problems looking into it."
Like Davis, the women said they intend to continue demonstrating on behalf of Trump, his "America First" agenda and fighting against what they said was widespread election fraud.
Cole said she and other Trump supporters have been "discouraged and put down" for backing the president, and have been complacent "for too long."
"We've been trampled and stomped down and made to feel like we can't have an opinion," Cole said. "We're peaceful people; we're God-loving people. We just want our voices to be heard."
