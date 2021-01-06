Hundreds gather at state Capitol to support Trump's efforts to overturn election

Several hundred people gathered on the north steps of the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As some angry Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, attendees of a "Pro-Trump Freedom Rally" in Lincoln waved Trump flags, chanted "Stop the Steal" and other slogans, posed for pictures and saluted passing motorists who honked their support.

Some threw snowballs at vehicles with passengers who hurled anti-Trump statements toward the crowd, or confronted a small group of counter-protesters on the north side of K Street during the three-hour event.

Tim Davis, who organized Wednesday's rally on Facebook, said it grew out of the "Stop the Steal" demonstrations that were organized at the Capitol every Saturday following the Nov. 6 election.

Some of the estimated 400 attendees came from as far as Sidney, Davis said, and more events are being planned across the state in the weeks and months to come.

+6 Fortenberry calls on Trump to respond to violence: 'It's important that he speak' "These are his most heartfelt supporters. They will listen to him. Violence has to stop," the Republican congressman said during a telephone conversation from his office in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Davis said he doesn't condone the violence seen in Washington, or in other parts of the country, as scores of lawmakers -- all Republicans -- promised to oppose counting the Electoral College vote on Wednesday.