 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huffington Post reports Fortenberry, Capitol Police snafu
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Huffington Post reports Fortenberry, Capitol Police snafu

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Walk for Life 1.16

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks to anti-abortion advocates near the north steps of the state Capitol during the Walk for Life in January.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

An internal report on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol does not paint the Capitol Police in a good light, saying officers were unprepared for the attack.The Associated Press obtained the report which says officials disagreed on whether to send in the National Guard to help the understaffed Capitol Police.Besides focusing on the failure of equipment and training the report says there were no established policies for the unit specifically designed to prevent Congress from being disrupted by protesters or other civil unrest.Congress has been pressuring the department to publicly release the report but it's so far refused to do so. 

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made two calls to Capitol Police in Washington with his emergency office button last week to see how long it would take officers to arrive at his office after informing them in advance that he wanted to test his duress button.

But a couple of Capitol Police officers expressed annoyance with the interruption from their regular duties, according to a story in the Huffington Post on Tuesday.

Part of the problem apparently was a fundamental misunderstanding related to the calls.

Police said they thought the Lincoln congressman just wanted to test whether the button worked; when they didn't respond by going to Fortenberry's office as he had expected, he pushed the emergency button a second time.

"Officers were almost to his office when they got word it was a test so they turned back," the Huffington Post reported. "This apparently upset Fortenberry, who concluded the officers were slow to respond."

Fortenberry calls on Trump to respond to violence; Sasse offers optimistic view on Senate floor

The Huffington Post said "Fortenberry's actions infuriated at least some Capitol Police officers who have been on edge amid the Capitol violence for the past few months."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department already is "overworked and hypervigilant for actual threats," an officer told the Huffington Post.

In a statement to the Huffington Post following publication of the report, Fortenberry's chief of staff, Andrew Braner, said: "The congressman strongly supports the Capitol Police, which is why we constructively worked through an unfortunate delay during a test of the duress alarm system with the police on the phone."

Later, Braner told the Journal Star that "we are strong supporters of the Capitol Police and were happy to work through this security issue with them.

"The congressman repeatedly said to the police: 'I know you have better things to do than this.' But, given the violent mob insurrection at the Capitol, we thought it wise to test our systems.

"After the resulting 14-minute and 4-minute response times to two planned tests with the Capitol Police on the phone, they seemed grateful to know there were delays in the communication system."

Ricketts levels broad attack on Biden and his agenda
Fortenberry complains about Facebook reaction to vandalized sign; UNL professor says he's bullying

Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured

See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors

Senate debates objection to Ariz. Electors

  • Updated
  • 0

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer found themselves on the same side of the issue as the upper chamber began debate on objection…

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol

Tear gas, injuries as chaos grips U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES. People were injured on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest

Pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol in chaotic protest

  • Updated
  • 0

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.…

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

Watch Now: Photos show Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

See scenes from the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters breach the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters storm barricades at U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of people at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing through barricades and climbing the steps as Congress voted to certify J…

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump

Rioters storm U.S. Capitol building, breach security in support of President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Cong…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News