Huffington Post reports Fortenberry, Capitol Police snafu

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made two calls to Capitol Police in Washington with his emergency office button last week to see how long it would take officers to arrive at his office after informing them in advance that he wanted to test his duress button.

But a couple of Capitol Police officers expressed annoyance with the interruption from their regular duties, according to a story in the Huffington Post on Tuesday.

Part of the problem apparently was a fundamental misunderstanding related to the calls.

Police said they thought the Lincoln congressman just wanted to test whether the button worked; when they didn't respond by going to Fortenberry's office as he had expected, he pushed the emergency button a second time.

"Officers were almost to his office when they got word it was a test so they turned back," the Huffington Post reported. "This apparently upset Fortenberry, who concluded the officers were slow to respond."

The Huffington Post said "Fortenberry's actions infuriated at least some Capitol Police officers who have been on edge amid the Capitol violence for the past few months."

The department already is "overworked and hypervigilant for actual threats," an officer told the Huffington Post.