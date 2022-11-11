Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director

Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

"John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday.

"His experience and steady leadership will be invaluable to continue providing high-quality services to our veterans and ensuring Nebraska remains the best place in the country for veterans to live, work and raise a family," he said.

Earlier in the day, Pillen attended a celebration of Veterans Day in the Capitol Rotunda.

Hilgert, a former Omaha state senator, has been department director since 2001.

He is an Army veteran of the Gulf War, having served with the 1st Infantry Division.