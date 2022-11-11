Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director

Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.
"John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday.
John Hilgert
Courtesy photo
"His experience and steady leadership will be invaluable to continue providing high-quality services to our veterans and ensuring Nebraska remains the best place in the country for veterans to live, work and raise a family," he said.
Earlier in the day, Pillen attended a celebration of Veterans Day in the Capitol Rotunda.
Hilgert, a former Omaha state senator, has been department director since 2001.
He is an Army veteran of the Gulf War, having served with the 1st Infantry Division.
Photos: The Nebraska Hall of Fame
Edward Creighton, 1820-1874
Helped start many Omaha institutions, including First National Bank and Union Pacific
Red Cloud, 1822-1909
Oglala war leader who was born near what is now North Platte
Robert W. Furnas, 1824-1905
Second governor of Nebraska, who lived in Brownville
Standing Bear, 1829-1908
Ponca chief and Native American civil rights leader who lived in the Niobrara River valley
NEBRASKA STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
J. Sterling Morton, 1832-1902
Secretary of agriculture and founder of Arbor Day who farmed in Nebraska City
Charles E. Bessey, 1845-1915
Botanist who taught at the University of Nebraska, where he also served as chancellor
William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody, 1846-1917
Soldier, hunter and entertainer who owned a ranch near North Platte
Susette LaFlesche Tibbles, 1854-1903
Native American rights activist who was born in Bellevue, raised on the Omaha Indian Reservation near Macy, later lived in Lincoln and died in Bancroft
John J. Pershing, 1860-1948
World War I general who taught military science at UNL and graduated from the NU College of Law
COURTESY OF UNL
George Norris, 1861-1944
George Norris: Senator, congressman and father of Nebraska's unicameral legislature who lived in Beatrice, Beaver City and McCook.
HISTORY NEBRASKA
Thomas R. Kimball, 1862-1934
Architect who designed Omaha's Burlington Station, St. Cecilia Cathedral and many other notable buildings in the region
Nathan Roscoe Pound, 1870-1964
Dean of the NU College of Law and Harvard Law School who was born and raised in Lincoln
Hartley Burr Alexander, 1873-1939
Philosopher who was born in Syracuse, taught at UNL and wrote the inscriptions on the Nebraska State Capitol
Willa Cather, 1873-1947
Pulitzer Prize-winning author who lived in Red Cloud
UNL LIBRARIES
Alvin Saunders Johnson, 1874-1971
Economist, founder of The New School and editor of the The New Republic who was born near Homer
Grace Abbott, 1878-1939
Social worker and advocate for immigrants and children who was born and raised in Grand Island
Bess Streeter Aldrich, 1881-1954
Author who lived in Elmwood and Lincoln
RINEHART MARIDEN STUDIO
Edward J. Flanagan, 1886-1948
Priest who founded Boys Town
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dwight Palmer Griswold, 1893-1954
Senator and governor who was born in Harrison and ran the newspaper in Gordon
Nathan J. Gold, 1894-1970
President of the Gold and Company Department Store in Lincoln
Mari Sandoz, 1896-1966
Author who was born near Gordon and later lived in Lincoln
Loren Eiseley, 1907-1977
Anthropologist and nature writer who lived in Lincoln and studied at UNL
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.