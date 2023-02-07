Attorney General Mike Hilgers has joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general in opposing what they described as Yelp's company practice of discriminating against crisis pregnancy centers in online consumer notices.

Last year, Yelp announced that the company would begin issuing consumer notices to the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers that "claim to inform consumers that crisis pregnancy centers typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite," according to a news release from Hilgers' office.

In their letter, the attorneys general, all of whom are Republican, argue that applying these notices to all crisis pregnancy centers, but not to Planned Parenthood and related facilities, is discriminatory.

That means Yelp "has singled out crisis pregnancy centers for disparate treatment," they wrote.

The attorneys general "have called on Yelp to stop misrepresenting the services of these crisis pregnancy centers," Hilgers' news release stated.

Yelp is a website that provides information about businesses.

