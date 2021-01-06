Hilgers elected speaker of the Legislature

A Lincoln lawmaker was elected to serve as speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, the first day of the 2021 session.

Sen. Mike Hilgers will be responsible for setting the Legislature's calendar and daily agenda and prioritizing legislation for debate for the next two years.

In a floor speech, Hilgers told his colleagues he would strive to open lines of communication between senators, and provide full and fair debate on issues that come before the Legislature this year.

Hilgers asked senators to rise above a political discourse that has put more emphasis on tearing others down rather than working together on issues, and said the Legislature is a unique tool that works on behalf of Nebraskans.

"When this place works right, there is nothing like it in the country," he said.

He was the only senator who sought the position, and was elected by acclamation rather than by secret ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The speaker is also responsible for presiding over the Legislature in the absence of the lieutenant governor and smoothing over differences to advance bills.