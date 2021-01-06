 Skip to main content
Hilgers elected speaker of the Legislature
First day of the Legislature

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln watches voting for committee chairs during the first day of the Legislature in January 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A Lincoln lawmaker was elected to serve as speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, the first day of the 2021 session.

Sen. Mike Hilgers will be responsible for setting the Legislature's calendar and daily agenda and prioritizing legislation for debate for the next two years.

In a floor speech, Hilgers told his colleagues he would strive to open lines of communication between senators, and provide full and fair debate on issues that come before the Legislature this year.

Hilgers asked senators to rise above a political discourse that has put more emphasis on tearing others down rather than working together on issues, and said the Legislature is a unique tool that works on behalf of Nebraskans.

"When this place works right, there is nothing like it in the country," he said.

He was the only senator who sought the position, and was elected by acclamation rather than by secret ballot.

The speaker is also responsible for presiding over the Legislature in the absence of the lieutenant governor and smoothing over differences to advance bills.

Hilgers, who won re-election to District 21 representing northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County in November, succeeds Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who served as speaker for four years before being forced out of the Legislature due to term limits.

The registered Republican will become just the third Lincoln lawmaker to serve as speaker since the Unicameral system was put into place in 1937, and the first since Roland Luedtke held that position in 1977-78, the 85th legislative session.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who ran for the leadership position against Scheer in 2019, did not seek election this session.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

