Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said he felt confident in the arguments made Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of several states challenging a plan to wipe out billions of dollars of student loan debt for borrowers across the country.

Six states led by Nebraska sued the Biden administration after the program was announced last year, alleging the education secretary had exceeded the authority granted to him under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act.

During oral arguments that lasted more than two hours, Nebraska Solicitor General Jim Campbell argued the program was unconstitutional because the executive branch had assumed a power not explicitly granted to it by Congress.

Campbell, who led arguments in the case at the district and appeals court last year under then-Attorney General Doug Peterson, also asserted the states had met the legal threshold to sue by demonstrating potential damages they would suffer if the court upholds the administration’s plan.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, Hilgers said the states’ opposition had nothing to do with “whether or not discharge is a good idea,” but focused on whether Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona had authority to enact the plan.

“Our argument before the Supreme Court was that there was no statutory authorization and that Congress did not permit the secretary (to do) this really massive action without a vote of Congress,” Hilgers said.

The Biden administration said the COVID-19 pandemic created an emergency situation that allowed the education secretary to discharge student loans or offer other forgiveness to borrowers under HEROES, which was passed by Congress in 2003.

Hilgers said the Republican-led states who challenged the federal government felt that reading was too broad: “It doesn’t reference discharge, it doesn’t mention cancellation.”

Members of Congress who were serving in Washington, D.C., when the HEROES Act was passed said — according to Hilgers — discharge or forgiveness of student loans was not intended, and recent attempts to pass such a measure were unsuccessful.

If allowed to stand, Nebraska and the other states said they would face negative financial impacts. The Nebraska Investment Council, for one, has some investments in student loan-backed assets, which receive income from student loan payments.

That wasn’t the focus of oral arguments, however; Campbell asserted the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a public corporation that manages student loans and other programs in Missouri, would have their budget slashed by up to 40% if student loans were discharged under the Biden plan.

While the states focused on the impacts to their budgets on Tuesday, thousands of Nebraskans and millions of Americans are waiting to learn what will come of the program.

In January, the White House said 154,000 of the 232,100 borrowers in Nebraska who were deemed eligible to receive up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness had been accepted into the program.

Of that amount, 97,000 borrowers in Nebraska were notified that their applications had been sent to loan servicing companies to be discharged before the court-ordered pause, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Nationwide, nearly 16.5 million of the 26.2 million borrowers who sought debt relief also had their information forwarded to a loan servicer, education department data showed.

Hilgers, asked about what he would say to those who were anticipating receiving forgiveness or having their debts wiped clean, said the states feel the education department was not given permission to use taxpayer money to discharge their student loans.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Cardona said the “Biden-Harris Administration mounted a powerful defense” of the program, which it said would provide debt relief to 40 million Americans, most working- and middle-class.

“The Department of Justice argued against the lawsuits aimed at denying relief to borrowers, made clear that challengers to the program lack standing to even bring their cases to court, and explained the Department of Education’s decades-old authority used by multiple administrations to protect borrowers from the effects of national emergencies,” Cardona said in the news release.

The Supreme Court also heard arguments on behalf of two individual borrowers who sued to stop the program last year.

Hilgers hesitated to make a decision about which way the court — which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority — would rule, however, saying he has listened to enough oral arguments to know not to guess the ultimate outcome: “I’m not in the prediction game.”

“I will say, though, going into the argument we were very well prepared,” he said, adding nothing came up during arguments that the states hadn’t considered or anticipated, or that he believed undermined their argument.

Justices are expected to rule on the case sometime before the end of the current term, potentially in late June or early July.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023