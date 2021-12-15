 Skip to main content
Hilgers announces Republican candidacy for attorney general
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln will seek the 2022 Republican nomination for attorney general.

Hilgers announced his candidacy Wednesday at an event in Norfolk.

The 43-year-old Lincoln senator was reelected to his second term in the Legislature in 2020 and was chosen as speaker by his legislative colleagues last January.

Legislature, 9.30

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln speaks during the final day of the redistricting special session in September at the Capitol.

Hilgers' announcement follows closely on the heels of Republican Attorney General Doug Peterson's decision not to seek a third term. Hilgers previously sought the GOP nomination for attorney general in 2014 when Peterson was first elected.

As a member of the Legislature, Hilgers won enactment of legislation that accelerated construction of Lincoln's South Beltway, reducing the completion time from eight to three years, and he currently is leading the legislative effort to identify priorities for expenditure of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funds.

Hilgers serves as chairman of the State Tourism and Recreation Water Access Resources (STARWARS) special committee, which is considering funding for a variety of water, tourism, recreation and economic development projects throughout the state. 

Large new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln eyed for possible pandemic funding
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won't seek reelection in 2022

Hilgers enters the campaign with the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer and a host of current and former Republican officeholders and was introduced at the announcement event by former Speakers of the Legislature Mike Flood and Jim Scheer, both of Norfolk, who have also endorsed his candidacy.

As attorney general, Hilgers said, he would "fight against federal overreach, stand with law enforcement, defend our Constitution and protect our communities and families."

"Just in the past few months," he said, "the Biden-Harris administration has stretched beyond the law and our Constitution, from pushing unlawful vaccine mandates to trying to dictate to states what they can do with their own tax policies.

"These unlawful actions have been stopped in court, and as attorney general, I will vigilantly protect our Constitution against the federal government." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

