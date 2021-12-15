Hilgers announces Republican candidacy for attorney general

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln will seek the 2022 Republican nomination for attorney general.

Hilgers announced his candidacy Wednesday at an event in Norfolk.

The 43-year-old Lincoln senator was reelected to his second term in the Legislature in 2020 and was chosen as speaker by his legislative colleagues last January.

Hilgers' announcement follows closely on the heels of Republican Attorney General Doug Peterson's decision not to seek a third term. Hilgers previously sought the GOP nomination for attorney general in 2014 when Peterson was first elected.

As a member of the Legislature, Hilgers won enactment of legislation that accelerated construction of Lincoln's South Beltway, reducing the completion time from eight to three years, and he currently is leading the legislative effort to identify priorities for expenditure of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funds.

Hilgers serves as chairman of the State Tourism and Recreation Water Access Resources (STARWARS) special committee, which is considering funding for a variety of water, tourism, recreation and economic development projects throughout the state.