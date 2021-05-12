Highway construction bonding decision delayed until 2022

The Legislature agreed Wednesday night to delay a decision on legislation that would authorize up to $450 million in highway bond financing largely devoted to expediting completion of the state's four-lane expressway system until next year.

One of the reasons prompting the agreement to "park this bill" was to await congressional action on potential enactment of "a significant infrastructure bill" that could substantially impact the Legislature's ultimate decision, Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said.

The proposal (LB542), introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, will retain its priority status when the 2022 Legislature convenes next January, Hilgers said.

Walz is proposing highway bonding authority to hasten completion of the long-delayed expressway system that was created by the Legislature in 1988 to connect urban centers with a population of more than 15,000 with the Interstate Highway.

More than three decades later, one-third of the system remains unfinished, Walz said.

And that delay translates into "irresponsibility measured in terms of increased costs," she said, along with the loss of economic development and highway safety costs.