HHS backed down on allegations against former employee, attorney says

Christopherson had received a national award in 2017 for his work on the state water well standards program, his lawyer said, and four months later he was fired.

"Tom is a very principled person and he had a very successful career there," Kunhart said.

The department never offered evidence that Christopherson had misused $800,000, his attorney said. In fact, he had spending authority only up to $5,000, he said, and supervisors had signed off on all invoices.

The personnel hearing didn't get far, Kunhart said, as the attorney for the state right away agreed to withdraw the notice of discipline from Christopherson's personnel file and issue back pay through the day of the hearing. He had no evidence to offer at that time on the case, he said.

"So they bluffed," Kunhart said. "Tom was willing to fight and stand up for his character and he was exonerated. And to this day, we have still not seen any evidence that he misused state funds."

Besides back pay, Christopherson asked for salary he would have received from the date of the hearing to his retirement. It was denied, but he appealed the denial to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Christopherson did not request reinstatement of his job. He now owns a consulting company, his attorney said.