HHS backed down on allegations against former employee, attorney says

A former employee with the Department of Health and Human Services whose firing became part of a lawsuit filed last week says the allegations against him were untrue.
Proposed discipline against former Water Well Standards Program Manager Tom Christopherson regarding a state contract with Clean Well Technologies and alleged misuse of state funds was actually withdrawn and back pay issued to the 24-year employee, according to his attorney, Ryan Kunhart.
The allegations appear in a lawsuit filed by former Human Resources Director Theresa Hill, who claimed she suffered discrimination and harassment by the department based on sex, age and race, and that she was retaliated against for reporting that conduct.
Hill left the department in 2019, but most of the allegations in her lawsuit occurred in 2017 and 2018.
In the complaint, she accused HHS Chief Operations Officer Bo Botelho of being aware of alleged misconduct of Christopherson in procuring a $2 million contract with Clean Well Technologies and misusing state funds.
After the lawsuit was made public, Christopherson's attorney contacted the Journal Star to say the allegations against his client were not true.
Hill and Botelho were involved in 2017 and 2018 in overseeing the firing of a number of long-term department workers, and a number of others who resigned or retired at that time to get away from what they said was dysfunction in the agency under former CEO Courtney Phillips.
It appears Christopherson was one of those.
In April 2018, Christopherson received a notice of discipline from the state personnel system suggesting his employment should be terminated.
The four allegations were:
* He misrepresented his authority when speaking to a village board in 2016. That allegation was withdrawn early.
* He misused state funds in the amount of $123,000 for the benefit of private companies.
* He misused funds of about $800,000 in the Water Well Standards and Contractor Licensing for unallowable expenses.
* He failed to properly lead HHS' water well standards program.
Kunhart said his client fought the allegations and won, offering substantial evidence rebutting the allegations through two grievance procedures that were denied, and then a hearing before the state personnel board.
In the lawsuit, Hill said Christopherson's brother was a shareholder in Clean Well Technologies and had made claims that effectively barred other companies from winning the contract.
Kunhart said no company was barred from bidding, and it was thought six to seven companies would bid. Christopherson had recused himself from the bidding process, he said, because of his brother's involvement.
Christopherson had received a national award in 2017 for his work on the state water well standards program, his lawyer said, and four months later he was fired.
"Tom is a very principled person and he had a very successful career there," Kunhart said.
The department never offered evidence that Christopherson had misused $800,000, his attorney said. In fact, he had spending authority only up to $5,000, he said, and supervisors had signed off on all invoices.
The personnel hearing didn't get far, Kunhart said, as the attorney for the state right away agreed to withdraw the notice of discipline from Christopherson's personnel file and issue back pay through the day of the hearing. He had no evidence to offer at that time on the case, he said.
"So they bluffed," Kunhart said. "Tom was willing to fight and stand up for his character and he was exonerated. And to this day, we have still not seen any evidence that he misused state funds."
Besides back pay, Christopherson asked for salary he would have received from the date of the hearing to his retirement. It was denied, but he appealed the denial to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Christopherson did not request reinstatement of his job. He now owns a consulting company, his attorney said.
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS IN DECEMBER:
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature