Herbster wins endorsement from state troopers

Pledging to make law enforcement a top priority and promising to support officers with increased compensation, Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster on Tuesday gained the endorsement of the State Troopers Association of Nebraska.

With a growing decline in the number of officers in the State Patrol, Herbster said, "it is evident to me that we are not making good on our commitments to state troopers."

"Our No. 1 thing is law enforcement," he said, promising his support for "our state troopers and a safe Nebraska."

"They know I have their back," Herbster said.

Former State Patrol Col. Tom Nesbitt joined Herbster, along with a couple dozen other current or former law enforcement officers and family members, none appearing in uniform, to demonstrate their support for the Falls City agri-businessman.

Herbster is "a law and order guy," Nesbitt said. "Charles understands what needs to take place."

"In order to retain troopers, we're going to need to pay troopers," he said.

The declining State Patrol force is "down 60 troopers," Nesbitt said.

Herbster said "drug abuse is on the rise, mental illness is on the rise, crime is on the rise (and) America is unraveling."

National challenges include "election integrity" and the need for closed borders, he said. One trillion dollars in illegal drugs came across the southern border in 2021, Herbster said.

Supporters said State Patrol salaries need to be at least comparable to salaries paid to law enforcement officers in Nebraska's metropolitan areas and that "some commitments were made" to the State Troopers Association in earning the endorsement.

Outside sources said that apparent agreement on a proposed increase in the state contribution to the State Patrol retirement fund would require an additional annual $5 million state appropriation.

