Herbster says he'd focus on tax, school funding reform if elected governor

He was at Trump Tower in 2015 when the former president rode down the escalator into the history books and four seats away from Rush Limbaugh in the gallery when Trump looked up and awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his 2020 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

Herbster also was at the rally that Trump addressed on Jan. 6 in Washington prior to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of its participants.

"I was sick," he said. "I am absolutely against any type of violence."

Despite his long association with Trump — which he says actually extends back 16 years — Herbster said: "I will never ask him for an endorsement. He will make that decision."

Kellyanne Conway, a close Trump confidante who served as senior counselor to the former president, joined Herbster when he launched his campaign in Fremont on Monday.

If there is an endorsement, Herbster said, yes, presumably there could be a fundraising event or even an opportunity to "take him, my friend, across the state."

And that potentially could impact the dynamics of this GOP gubernatorial contest that is underway more than a year before the 2022 primary election.