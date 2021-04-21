Herbster poised to enter governor race next week

Charles Herbster appears poised to formally announce his candidacy for the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination Monday, ending months of speculation that he was preparing to enter the race.

Herbster is owner of Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City and the owner and CEO of the Conklin Company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and he has been closely associated with former President Donald Trump as an agricultural adviser.

The announcement event will be at the Heartland Country Barn on a country road outside of Fremont, where former Gov. Dave Heineman lives.

Heineman, who is a member of the board of directors of Herbster's company, has recently told associates that he is considering a bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination after eight years on the sidelines imposed by Nebraska's term limit law.

Assuming the governorship in 2005 when Gov. Mike Johanns resigned to become U.S. secretary of agriculture, Heineman subsequently was elected to two four-year terms.

Herbster's entry into the 2022 GOP race follows on the heels of an announcement by University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus that he will seek the Republican nomination.