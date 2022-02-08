Herbster, Pillen spar over critical race theory

Republican gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster exchanged verbal blows Tuesday on their positions opposing the teaching of critical race theory.

Herbster started it with a news release suggesting that Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent, has a "history of embracing it."

"Because of his liberal ideology and weak leadership, Pillen is the reason the university is indoctrinating our students," Herbster stated.

"Jim Pillen's lack of action and courage on critical race theory when Nebraska students needed him the most is shocking," Herbster said. "His sudden reversal in a paid ad for political purposes is too little, too late."

Kenny Zoeller, Pillen's campaign manager, responded with a statement declaring that "Jim Pillen was the first elected regent in America to take a stand against critical race theory.

"Jim has been a nationally recognized leader in the fight against CRT in higher education and in our schools," Zoeller said.

"Jim will always fight to ensure our schools educate, not indoctrinate, our students."

Critical race theory is loosely defined as an academic concept that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also is something that is embedded in legal systems and policies. It is usually taught in graduate-level college classes.

