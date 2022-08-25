Herbster forms PAC to promote conservative agenda in Nebraska

Signaling his continuing active involvement in Nebraska Republican politics, Charles Herbster announced Thursday that he has formed a political action committee.
The Nebraska First PAC will "educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska's Good Life Great," Herbster said.
The 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate who finished second to GOP nominee Jim Pillen in the May primary election pointed to two immediate legislative goals.
The PAC will ask state senators and candidates for the Legislature to sign pledges to support open public votes by state senators in selection of legislative leadership positions, including committee chairmanships, and to support a proposed constitutional amendment to allow Nebraskans to carry guns either openly or concealed without a permit.
Herbster described the latter proposal as the Constitutional Carry Pledge.
"While I came up short in my bid to be our next governor, I fully intend to remain active in fighting for the traditional Christian conservative values our state and country were founded on," Herbster said.
Herbster, a wealthy Falls City cattle producer and businessman, contributed more than $11 million to his gubernatorial campaign and presumably is positioned to guide a well-funded PAC.
Former President Donald Trump came to Nebraska to endorse Herbster in his gubernatorial race. Herbster was an agricultural adviser to Trump who became a familiar figure at White House events.
Photos, videos: Trump visits Nebraska in support of Herbster
Trump-Herbster
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday. Trump was there in support of Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a rally on Sunday at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster shakes hands with former president Donald Trump during a rally on Sunday at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Spectators stand for the pledge of allegiance during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former NFL player Jack Brewer (left) prays over Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster during a rally Sunday at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster told supporters during a rally Sunday that he was ready to "take back Nebraska" from elites entrenched in the state's political leadership.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Trump is introduced
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
As seen through open cable holders, Mike Lindell (center) waits on gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster to make an appearance after giving a speech during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former NFL player Jack Brewer (on screen) leads a crowd of more than 3,000 people in a prayer during a rally for Charles Herbster. Brewer accused women who said Herbster had groped them of lying.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
As seen through open cable holders, supporters of gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and former President Donald Trump cheer as Herbster takes the stage during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
Trump rally 5.1
Supporters of Donald Trump blow kisses, give cheers and vie for position as Trump takes the stage during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Supporters of former president Donald Trump react as they are greeted by gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster near the media riser during a Trump rally for Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former President Donald Trump is greeted by avid supporters on Sunday as he walks on to the stage during a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood. Trump had been scheduled to appear Friday, but weather postponed his trip.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former President Donald Trump watches as clips of President Joe Biden play during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former president Donald Trump points out "the fake news" during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former president Donald Trump addresses supporters on Sunday under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents during a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Sunday for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley (center) is seen up front during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
A gust of wind catches the hair of former president Donald Trump as he briefly removes his MAGA cap during a rally for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Supporters hold up political signs during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Supporters of Donald Trump and Charles Herbster line up outside of the interior gate during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
A young supporter of Donald Trump sneaks a bite of his hot dog while praying during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
Avid supporters of Donald Trump raise their hands for a chance to be on the riser behind him on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trump rally 5.1
A man's cap is adorned with Trump rally pins from different events.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.