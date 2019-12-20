Hemp proposal submitted by state allows for 270 growers in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture submitted its state hemp plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday.

If approved, the plan, which lays out the rules and regulation for the program, calls for the state to collect $236,000 in license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator licenses, 30 processor-handler licenses and 15 broker licenses. The plan allows for 400 cultivation sites.

Application fees range from $100 to $150, with licensed cultivator site registration fees at $400 to $600 per site, and processor-handler site registration at $800 to $1,200 per site.

The plan calls for the department to be granted primary regulatory authority over the production of hemp in Nebraska. The department would sample, or require USDA-approved samplers, to test plants within 15 days of the anticipated harvest date.

The plan would also require that any person who commits a negligent violation three times within a five-year period would be ineligible to produce hemp for five years.

