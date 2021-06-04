Heineman prepares for possible gubernatorial bid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary election does not occur until May 10, more than 11 months from now, and Heineman does not need to be concerned about name recognition.

"The one message I am getting from talking with people, including business, agricultural and community leaders, is that there's not a lot of interest in the governor's race now," Heineman said.

After more than a year of isolation imposed by the pandemic, "people just want their lives back," he said.

In addition to Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus is an announced candidate and already has been laying the groundwork for a campaign that appears likely to have the active support of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is also expected to enter the race.

Heineman became governor in January of 2005, when he stepped up from lieutenant governor to fill the vacancy created by Gov. Mike Johanns' resignation to become U.S. secretary of agriculture.

In 2006, he was elected to a four-year term, after defeating Rep. Tom Osborne in a hotly contested Republican primary election.

Heineman's 2010 reelection was a cakewalk, topped by a 230,000-vote victory in November.