 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heineman prepares for possible gubernatorial bid
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Heineman prepares for possible gubernatorial bid

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Former Governor Dave Heineman

Former Gov. Dave Heineman, shown here at the statehouse in 2015, is considering another gubernatorial run in 2022.

 Journal Star file photo

In a move that clears the path for his possible entry into the 2022 Republican gubernatorial race, former Gov. Dave Heineman has submitted his resignation as a member of the board of directors of the Conklin Company.

Conklin is the manufacturing and distribution company in Kansas City owned and headed by Charles Herbster, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor. 

Heineman's resignation is effective on June 30.

"I am in no rush to make a decision" about a gubernatorial bid, Heineman said Friday during a telephone interview.

"I will continue to evaluate," he said. "I'm very much in the listening mode. I have a serious decision to make."

'I hear politics' — Redistricting battle begins with sharp partisan division in Nebraska Legislature

Heineman, who served as governor from 2005 to 2015, has already identified a number of issues that he believes are important to Nebraskans.

"We need more workers, a growing workforce," he said.  

"Nebraskans are concerned about high taxes, including property taxes.

"Education funding is an issue.

"And broadband technology, rural broadband, is important."

Heineman said he probably won't make a decision until sometime this fall, and perhaps not until late into autumn. 

Sasse one of 6 Republicans to support insurrection probe in failed Senate effort

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary election does not occur until May 10, more than 11 months from now, and Heineman does not need to be concerned about name recognition.

"The one message I am getting from talking with people, including business, agricultural and community leaders, is that there's not a lot of interest in the governor's race now," Heineman said.

After more than a year of isolation imposed by the pandemic, "people just want their lives back," he said.

In addition to Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus is an announced candidate and already has been laying the groundwork for a campaign that appears likely to have the active support of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is also expected to enter the race.

Heineman became governor in January of 2005, when he stepped up from lieutenant governor to fill the vacancy created by Gov. Mike Johanns' resignation to become U.S. secretary of agriculture.

In 2006, he was elected to a four-year term, after defeating Rep. Tom Osborne in a hotly contested Republican primary election.

Heineman's 2010 reelection was a cakewalk, topped by a 230,000-vote victory in November. 

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve on the Conklin board," Heineman wrote in his letter to Herbster.

"I have enjoyed working with you, the Conklin staff and all those individuals associated with Conklin."

Speaker Hilgers points to big possibilities for the Legislature and state in 2022

Herbster, who operates Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, has been closely associated with former President Donald Trump as an agricultural adviser and an invited participant in White House and Trump social events.

During an interview in Lincoln in April, Herbster said that while he would greatly welcome and value a Trump endorsement, he would not ask for one.

Kellyanne Conway, a close Trump confidante who served as senior counselor to the former president, joined Herbster when he launched his campaign in Fremont.

Photos: Dave Heineman through the years

1 of 15

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these Galapagos Islands volcanoes hiding explosive magma?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News