Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's proposal to fund additional property tax relief along with the state's cost of services provided through Medicaid waivers by raising the state cigarette tax from 64 cents to $2.14 a package prompted a brief hearing Thursday before the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
Nebraska's cigarette tax is now the eighth lowest in the nation, the Omaha senator said.
No one testified in support of the bill, no senator asked Cavanaugh questions and she waived her right to make a closing argument following testimony from three opponents.
The hearing began less than two hours after the Legislature adjourned its morning session with a sharply divided vote to advance a fiercely contested bill that would block transgender youth from seeking treatments like puberty blockers, hormones and gender-altering surgery.
That debate, which prompted both tears and fiery rhetoric from opponents, opened a wide and emotional rift between senators that may have accounted for the tension that seemed to be present in the committee hearing room and which could have an impact on the remainder of the legislative session.
Cavanaugh, an outspoken opponent of the transgender bill, waged a lengthy filibuster to delay action on the measure.
In her brief remarks, Cavanaugh said the bill would reduce youth smoking and lung cancer.
Nicole Fox, speaking for the Platte Institute, said the 234% increase in the cost of cigarettes in Nebraska would be regressive, sharply impacting low-income adults.
And, she said, because the cost would be much higher than it is in neighboring states, the proposal would "increase smuggling" of cigarettes, doing "more harm than good for Nebraska."
Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said many Nebraskans would "go to surrounding states for cigarettes."
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
Gov. Jim Pillen (center) talks with Sens. Bruce Bostelman (left) and John Lowe before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Ashland on Friday. Breaking a long-standing tradition, Pillen is not releasing his event schedule, which in the past would have included events such as the one Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Pete Ricketts with his daughter Eleanor Ricketts and wife Susanne Shore on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments earlier this year at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha reacts during a testimony on LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ben Jackson speaks in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Opponents gather at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday ahead of a rally to voice opposition to a bill seeking to limit when abortions can be performed. Lawmakers heard from a large contingent of supporters and opponents during a public hearing later in the day.
ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Jan. 28.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska state Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Notes for a speech in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," rest on the ground during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Feb. 13.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Juniper Meadow, a trans woman and minister, speaks in opposition of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) and former Gov. Pete Ricketts laugh during the announcement of Ricketts' appointment to Nebraska's open Senate seat. The vacancy was left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
