Hagel, Kerrey talk bipartisanship, polarization at Lincoln event

Partisanship isn't the driving force behind the political gridlock paralyzing the country, former U.S. Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey told Leadership Lincoln's annual Celebration of Community Leadership on Thursday.

Anytime two people with differing political philosophies meet, partisanship exists, said Hagel, a Republican who served two years as Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama.

Hagel said the problem is polarization, or the unwillingness of two sides to find common ground or work toward compromises that would serve "the good of the whole."

When they both served in the Senate, Hagel said he and Kerrey met to find out what they had in common, and how they could work together on those issues, knowing they wouldn't agree on everything.

"In a democracy, compromise is the only option," Hagel said. "I think we want a variety of ideas, concepts and interests because it reflects this broad country of interests. It makes us stronger, better and more decent."

Appearing virtually at this year's event, which was held both in-person at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln, as well as online, Kerrey said today's leaders are less likely to go against the grain.