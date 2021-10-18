Hagel, Kerrey salute Colin Powell

Former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey paid tribute Monday to Colin Powell, describing him as a good and decent man.

"Colin Powell was a national treasure," said Hagel, a former secretary of defense in the Obama administration.

"Truly one of the most decent and talented human beings I ever knew," Hagel said. "He was a good friend ... and he will be missed."

Kerrey described Powell as "an inspiring American."

"Humble, always willing to serve, focused on mission, funny, team player and a man who never looked down on the men and women he led."

Both Kerrey, a Democrat, and Hagel, a Republican, represented Nebraska in the Senate.

Both served in Vietnam, and both were wounded in action. Hagel was an Army sergeant; Kerrey was a Navy SEAL officer who was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Flags will be at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of the life and legacy of Powell.

