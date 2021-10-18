 Skip to main content
Hagel, Kerrey salute Colin Powell
Hagel, Kerrey salute Colin Powell

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a House Armed Services subcommittee hearing in 1992. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. 

 Marcy Nighswander, AP file photo

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role, he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey paid tribute Monday to Colin Powell, describing him as a good and decent man.

"Colin Powell was a national treasure," said Hagel, a former secretary of defense in the Obama administration.

"Truly one of the most decent and talented human beings I ever knew," Hagel said. "He was a good friend ... and he will be missed."

Kerrey described Powell as "an inspiring American."

"Humble, always willing to serve, focused on mission, funny, team player and a man who never looked down on the men and women he led."

Both Kerrey, a Democrat, and Hagel, a Republican, represented Nebraska in the Senate. 

Both served in Vietnam, and both were wounded in action. Hagel was an Army sergeant; Kerrey was a Navy SEAL officer who was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Flags will be at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of the life and legacy of Powell.

