Gubernatorial candidates talk taxes, workforce, retention of young Nebraskans

Six gubernatorial candidates centered Thursday on workforce development, tax reform and the need to retain and attract young people to the state during a forum in Lincoln hosted by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and telecast on News Channel Nebraska.

The forum provided an opportunity for the five Republicans and a single Democrat to target their appeals to voters.

While early GOP front-runners Jim Pillen of Columbus and Charles Herbster of Falls City honed their messages of tax cuts or tax modernization, along with workforce development, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha suggested he has the ability to connect with the next generation of leadership while also bringing valuable legislative experience to the governor's office.

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the only Democrat on the stage at The Cornhusker Marriott, challenged Nebraska voters to consider making a change.

"If you're unhappy," she said, pointing to ongoing concern over high property taxes and other issues, "why do you keep voting the same way?

"Isn't it time to make a change?" Blood asked. "It's time to start looking elsewhere."

Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha said she would do "a deep dive into all government agencies" in an effort to attack waste and inefficiencies in state government while reducing property taxes and fulfilling the state's school funding responsibilities.

Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn pointed to a consumption tax as a means of attacking property, sales and income taxes while suggesting it's time for Nebraskans to consider "new, bold leadership."

Pillen said he would "focus on our kids" and provide training, education and support that would "keep them here" while protecting agriculture and "defending our values" through support for law and order.

"Agriculture, taxes, kids, values of faith and family and pro-life" are all factors that guide him, Pillen said.

"Spending and taxation are out of control," he said. "The property tax problem is keeping our state from growth."

Herbster said he would support education while recognizing that not everyone needs a four-year university education. And he'd work to "modernize the tax code" while marketing the state, he said.

Lindstrom said Nebraska needs to address the challenge posed by "2,000 master's degrees leaving the state every year" and should recognize the need for "a more inclusive presentation (than) 'it's not for everyone,'" the state's current marketing message.

The Omaha senator also pointed to his legislative success in phasing out the state income tax on Social Security income.

Herbster centered on illegal immigration, declaring that "I'm going to close the border in Nebraska" if the federal government doesn't do so at the Mexican border.

Blood said state government bears blame for some of the rising property taxes because it has taken state aid away from local government.

Meanwhile, local governments are "overwhelmed with state mandates," she said.

That's a major cause of high property taxes, Blood said, and it needs to be addressed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

