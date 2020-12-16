Group that oversees state's youth centers outlines suggested improvements

* The clarification of the state’s responsibility for educating youth in state facilities;

* Requiring that notice be given to the Legislature when substantial changes could be made to the facilities and programs by the HHS and the Office of Juvenile Services;

* Further study of the ability to track and report on youth discharged from supervision of the Office of Juvenile Services, including tracking prescription medications, services received and outcomes after discharge.

The committee also wants HHS to consider reviewing facilities under the Office of Juvenile Services for needed improvements and to consider developing a uniform and transparent process for evaluating and caring for youth when they are admitted to a youth rehabilitation and treatment center.

It would also like HHS to consider detailing entry and discharge plans, including when communication is initiated with families, foster care and the courts and what information is communicated.

HHS entered into a $576,000 contract with the Missouri Youth Services Institute this year to assess the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers system and do strategic planning.