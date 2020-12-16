Group that oversees state's youth centers outlines suggested improvements

A legislative committee that oversees the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers offered recommendations Wednesday to the Legislature and Department of Health and Human Services.
Chairman John Arch and the committee said the legislation passed in the 2020 session continues the goal of improvements in the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers system, including a definition of the centers, their purpose and services; a requirement for a five-year operations plan with stakeholder input and an emergency and transportation plan.
The system must hire a superintendent to oversee educational programs; clarify agency responsibility of maintenance and building repairs; prohibit restricting communication with family as punishment; and do an annual facilities review.
Among recommendations for the Legislature are:
* An assessment of the need for an inpatient hospital or psychiatric residential treatment center for youth;
* An assessment of cost for needed improvements and structural changes to the system's buildings on the Kearney campus, including restructuring sleeping and bathing facilities and common areas;
* The clarification to not have a waiting list for youth seeking medical services, including those who sexually harm and youth who are chemically-dependent;
* The clarification of the state’s responsibility for educating youth in state facilities;
* Requiring that notice be given to the Legislature when substantial changes could be made to the facilities and programs by the HHS and the Office of Juvenile Services;
* Further study of the ability to track and report on youth discharged from supervision of the Office of Juvenile Services, including tracking prescription medications, services received and outcomes after discharge.
The committee also wants HHS to consider reviewing facilities under the Office of Juvenile Services for needed improvements and to consider developing a uniform and transparent process for evaluating and caring for youth when they are admitted to a youth rehabilitation and treatment center.
It would also like HHS to consider detailing entry and discharge plans, including when communication is initiated with families, foster care and the courts and what information is communicated.
HHS entered into a $576,000 contract with the Missouri Youth Services Institute this year to assess the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers system and do strategic planning.
In July, the department came up with a plan to close the Geneva campus and move female youth to newly renovated buildings at the Hastings Regional Center campus by October. That would return the Kearney campus to all males and maintain it as the hub of youth centers.
Youth with higher needs would be served in Lincoln, with potential for a psychiatric residential treatment facility. Males in the chemical-dependency program in Hastings were moved to the Whitehall campus in Lincoln in October.
But the Legislature required that changes not be made until March 30, after the completion of a mandatory planning process.
The Office of Inspector General for Child Welfare said the initiatives and changing plans by the department had created a great deal of instability in the system. The breadth and frequency of the changes have made it hard for the inspector general to evaluate each change and the effect those changes have on the youth, said Inspector General Jennifer Carter.
She recommended the system be allowed to stabilize without further disruption and the oversight committee should ensure the planning process required by law is comprehensive and “robust.”
The oversight committee said that moving ahead, "it is imperative that the three branches of government are transparent, keep the lines of communication open and work collaboratively to ensure our facilities are safe and sound, but most importantly, ensure the youth are provided the services and tools needed to grow into thriving adults."
