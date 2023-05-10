Once a week, 20 box lunches accompanied by cards and little care items arrive at the Capitol for distribution to 14 state senators and six lobbyists.

It's a sign of gratitude and a message of thank you to those who are standing in the way of a bill (LB574) that would ban or limit designated gender-affirming care for transgender youths.

The bill is scheduled for final reading consideration next Tuesday.

The measure, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, is the trigger that ignited a session-long filibuster, led by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, which has dominated this legislative session, delaying action on bills and sharply limiting the likely size of this session's end product.

"We've been doing this for seven weeks," Karin Waggoner of Omaha said Wednesday in a telephone interview about the thank-you lunch gesture, with three more weeks to go.

"A lunch, a card, little care items are delivered in hand-painted brown bags," she said. A couple of other senators who cast votes opposing the bill said thank you, but declined the offer.

About 30 people are involved in sustaining the thank-you gesture, Waggoner said.

The bulk of the parents engaged in the effort have transgender children, Waggoner said, and "this is a healing process for them."

Waggoner is not the parent of a transgender child -- she has one daughter in school at Omaha Westside -- but she is aware of how much this gesture "helps and sustains" both senators and impacted parents.

"Everybody is winning," she said. "Parents, senators, small businesses. No one is being hurt."

Waggoner shared a note from Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who responded to a request for his reaction to the supportive gesture.

"The Wednesday lunches have become a highlight of my week -- the notes, the beautiful artwork on the bags, the delicious meals -- it's the boost we need to keep fueled during this challenging session," Fredrickson responded.

"It's a concrete reminder that what we are doing really matters."

That's the message that participants in the thank-you gesture want to deliver, Waggoner said.

"It's a good healing process," she said.

Muchachos in Lincoln delivered this week's meal.

