{{featured_button_text}}
R-Project and the Sandhills

Stuart Scranton walks across his land north of Thedford. Nebraska Public Power District wants to put a new, larger power line across his land.

 Journal Star file photo

A Nebraska group has filed a challenge to the Nebraska Public Power District's route for the controversial R-Project.

Western Nebraska Resources Council filed the legal challenge in U.S. District Court in Denver this week. The group says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in its decision to issue what is called an incidental take permit earlier this year, and NPPD, in establishing a habitat conservation plan, did not properly account for threats to the whooping crane and other birds included in the Endangered Species Act.

"This route was picked as the cheapest for NPPD. But it is the most expensive for the health of humans and destructive to our natural habitat," the group said in a news release.

The 225-mile high-voltage line will cut through the heart of the Sandhills, from Stapleton north to Thedford and east to near Clearwater.  

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
#1614_020819_R project transmission line copy

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments