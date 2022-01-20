Groene sponsors medical marijuana bill; opponents blast it as a 'poison pill'

“It would be the status quo,” she said. “I want a safe system, but there are practical realities patients are living with every day. No one wants a system that doesn’t work.”

The provisions of the bill may ultimately flip-flop who testifies in support and opposition to the bill when it goes before a committee later this session.

Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, which has opposed recent efforts to pass medical cannabis legislation, said Groene's bill provided a "tightly regulated dispensary system" for individuals seeking to access cannabis.

"This is a good faith effort and we are willing to look at this as an acceptable alternative to creating a marijuana industry in the state of Nebraska," said John Kuehn, co-chair of SAM Nebraska.

Kuehn said the bill creates safeguards for patient safety, oversight from health care providers, and gives communities a say in how a dispensary would affect them.

"We still believe there is no such thing as medical marijuana, there is just marijuana, but recognize the fact there are very specific groups for which marijuana would provide some degree of palliation, and this looks like a good faith effort to allow patient access," he added.