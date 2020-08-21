Green is named Nebraska HHS developmental disabilities director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts named Tony Green of Omaha as director of the Developmental Disabilities division Friday.

Green has served as the interim director of the division in the Department of Health and Human Services since March, when Courtney Miller left. She was named Medicaid and CHIP Operations Group director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a newly created position.

Green was the division’s deputy director prior to March.

He has risen through the ranks in the department, beginning as a services coordinator for the division in 1990, and as deputy director of the Division of Children and Family Services from March 2013 to January 2015 and then interim director from January 2015 to August 2015.

“Tony is a veteran leader with significant institutional knowledge,” Ricketts said. “Tony has a great reputation in the community, and he has the trust of leadership, his peers, as well as DD stakeholders and advocates.”

HHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette Smith said Green "has the trust and respect of his team, and they are as happy as I am that Tony will now officially serve as the division director.”