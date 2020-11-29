Governor's race in 2022 appears to be wide open

Now that the 2020 election battlefield has been cleared, Nebraska's political attention will begin to turn toward a completely undefined 2022 gubernatorial race.

It's wide open, with no incumbent in the contest since Gov. Pete Ricketts is in the process of completing his second and final four-year term.

The nation is in the grip of a pandemic that may begin to ease as COVID-19 vaccines start making their way into arms. But vaccinations are not likely to be substantially completed until deep into 2021, and that, in turn, probably means a slow start to the 2022 gubernatorial race.

In a state where Democrats have been unable to strongly compete recently in big statewide races, the key gubernatorial election may occur when Republicans choose their nominee in May of 2022, rather than in November, further condensing the time for active campaigning.

Delayed personal campaigning probably means a larger role for social media along with television.

Agribusiness owner and cattleman Charles Herbster appeared to be the first out of the gubernatorial gate with an early campaign finance filing, but there is growing evidence that he has not yet made a commitment to enter the race.