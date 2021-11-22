 Skip to main content
Governor spotlights apprenticeship programs to address workforce shortages
Nebraska employers are getting creative — and sometimes more generous — as they try to fill vacancies during the state's acute labor shortage. Nebraska has tens of thousands of job openings at a time when Nebraska's unemployment rate is 2.2%, its lowest since the state began collecting unemployment data in 1976.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday turned a spotlight on apprenticeship programs in Nebraska high schools and community colleges that are designed to fill positions in the state's workforce and which may encourage young people to stay in the state.

"We need to continue to develop talent" to fill job openings and provide opportunities for young Nebraskans, the governor said at a news conference where he proclaimed November to be "Apprenticeship Month" in the state.

There are 3,700 apprentices enrolled in the state's apprenticeship program today.

"We have to grow our own workforce," said Daniel Phillips, director of innovation for college and career readiness at the Grand Island Public Schools.

The Grand Island school model centers on "high-skill, high-wage jobs," he said.

Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College in Grand Island, said apprenticeships are available in welding, electrical work and business accounting at his institution.

Participants in the news conference agreed that it is a challenge in Nebraska now for companies to find workers to fill available jobs, but they suggested that the state offers a quality of life that new workers should find appealing.

The apprenticeship programs are essentially industry-driven, and community colleges currently are responding to needs in criminal justice and health care.

Nebraska has a 1.9% unemployment rate.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

