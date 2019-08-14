{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. parking ticket

It appeared the governor's official vehicle got a parking ticket early Wednesday, but the ticket was later voided.

 STEVEN SIPPLE, Lincoln Journal Star

No, Gov. Pete Ricketts didn’t get a parking ticket outside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

But it looked like he did. The Journal Star’s Steven M. Sipple posted a photo to Twitter of the ticket tucked beneath the windshield wiper of the governor’s official vehicle, which was taking up two parking places.

The infraction: Improper parking, over the line. The fine: $30.

It was all a misunderstanding, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed. University police had directed the trooper driving Ricketts where to park. But the ticket-writer for Parking and Transit Services hadn’t been told.

The ticket has since been voided.

