No, Gov. Pete Ricketts didn’t get a parking ticket outside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
But it looked like he did. The Journal Star’s Steven M. Sipple posted a photo to Twitter of the ticket tucked beneath the windshield wiper of the governor’s official vehicle, which was taking up two parking places.
Governor Ricketts on hand for Husker football practice this morning ... and his official vehicle gets this from campus parking cops. 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/O2jwd2ty6g— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 14, 2019
The infraction: Improper parking, over the line. The fine: $30.
It was all a misunderstanding, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed. University police had directed the trooper driving Ricketts where to park. But the ticket-writer for Parking and Transit Services hadn’t been told.
The ticket has since been voided.