Governor limits public events, gatherings to 50 people in Nebraska
Nebraska officials identify first community spread of virus

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference with State business and education leaders in Lincoln on Friday.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that public events and gatherings are limited to 50 people or less statewide.

“We are updating Nebraska’s guidance for closures and event sizes to align with new guidance issued by the CDC late yesterday,” Ricketts said in a news release.

The 50-person limit will be for the next eight weeks, the release said. Events include concerts, festivals, conferences, worship service, sporting and other such events.

Bars and restaurants will move to takeout only on a regional basis when:

* A second community transmission case is confirmed in the Omaha area.

* There are 1-2 confirmed community transmission cases in Lincoln.

* There is one confirmed community transmission case for other Nebraska communities and Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.

As of Monday morning, Nebraska officials had announced 17 cases of COVID-19, all but two from Douglas County. At least one reported being present in Lincoln at two girls' basketball tournament games in late February.  

There has been one community transmission case reported in the state so far, in Douglas County. A community transmission is where health officials cannot identify a direct link to a case.

The guidelines posted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also asks event organizers to cancel events primarily for or attended by older adults and people with chronic medical conditions at higher risk for severe illness.

After community transmission begins, event organizers will be required to limit the size of events and public gatherings to 20 people. Restaurants will be takeout only and bars will be asked to close.

