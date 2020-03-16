Governor limits public events, gatherings to 50 people in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that public events and gatherings are limited to 50 people or less statewide.

“We are updating Nebraska’s guidance for closures and event sizes to align with new guidance issued by the CDC late yesterday,” Ricketts said in a news release.

The 50-person limit will be for the next eight weeks, the release said. Events include concerts, festivals, conferences, worship service, sporting and other such events.

Bars and restaurants will move to takeout only on a regional basis when:

* A second community transmission case is confirmed in the Omaha area.

* There are 1-2 confirmed community transmission cases in Lincoln.

* There is one confirmed community transmission case for other Nebraska communities and Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.

As of Monday morning, Nebraska officials had announced 17 cases of COVID-19, all but two from Douglas County. At least one reported being present in Lincoln at two girls' basketball tournament games in late February.