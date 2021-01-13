 Skip to main content
Governor authorizes sending 230 Nebraska National Guard members to D.C. for inauguration
Nebraska National Guard

Maj. Scott Ingalsbe said the Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

 Nebraska National Guard

The Nebraska National Guard says the number of personnel they're sending to Washington, D.C., for next week's presidential inauguration has increased to 230. 

The initial plan called for 30 personnel to provide communications, food service, administrative and religious support to the National Guard task force.

But this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized an additional 200 personnel after a request from the District of Columbia National Guard.

In a press release, Maj. Scott Ingalsbe said the Nebraska soldiers and airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

He said Guard members are trained in the use of lethal and less-than-lethal force, deescalation techniques, as well as the use of protective equipment. This is standard for civil disturbance response missions.

They are scheduled to be on duty through the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, said: "I am incredibly proud of our soldiers and airmen who will participate in this historic event, one that reinforces the peaceful transition of power -- a hallmark of our democracy -- and ensures the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans at our nation's capital."

Soldiers and airmen from the National Guards of nearly all states, territories and the District of Columbia are expected to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities throughout the presidential inauguration.

This is the third consecutive presidential inauguration the Nebraska National Guard has supported.

PHOTOS: VIOLENCE AT THE US CAPITOL

