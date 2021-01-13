Governor authorizes sending 230 Nebraska National Guard members to D.C. for inauguration

The Nebraska National Guard says the number of personnel they're sending to Washington, D.C., for next week's presidential inauguration has increased to 230.

The initial plan called for 30 personnel to provide communications, food service, administrative and religious support to the National Guard task force.

But this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized an additional 200 personnel after a request from the District of Columbia National Guard.

In a press release, Maj. Scott Ingalsbe said the Nebraska soldiers and airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest.

He said Guard members are trained in the use of lethal and less-than-lethal force, deescalation techniques, as well as the use of protective equipment. This is standard for civil disturbance response missions.

They are scheduled to be on duty through the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.