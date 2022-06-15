 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ricketts tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday said that he and first lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms," the governor said in a news release. "We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating.”

