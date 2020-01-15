Gov. Ricketts proposes disaster relief for Nebraskans

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will recommend changes to the state's budget that provide more money for flood relief.

The governor will release full details about his mid-biennium budget adjustments and legislative initiatives on Wednesday when he delivers his annual State of the State address to the Legislature at 10 a.m.

“Communities across Nebraska have been rebuilding, but there’s still a long ways to go. The federal government will step up to provide significant support, but the state must do our part as well,” Ricketts said in a news release.

Ricketts said 84 counties and five tribes have submitted more than $400 million in disaster relief projects to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

His budget recommendation includes:

* $50 million to address the state’s share of these projects.

* $9.2 million to aid the counties most severely impacted by the disaster.

* $3 million to maintain an adequate balance in the Governor’s Emergency Fund for future events.

