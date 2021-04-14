GOP attacks Vargas as potential opponent for 2nd District U.S. House seat

With reports circulating that Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha might be a Democratic candidate for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat next year, the Nebraska Republican Party on Wednesday targeted Vargas in a fund-raising appeal.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the state GOP, tagged Vargas as "the most liberal member of our state's Legislature" while taking side shots at Sens. Steve Lathrop and Megan Hunt, both of Omaha, two other Democratic senators in the nonpartisan Legislature.

Hamilton said the American Conservative Union has given Vargas its worst ranking among the 49 members of the Legislature.

Vargas is "the most liberal, most progressive member of our Legislature and totally out of step with the voters of Congressional District 2 and the rest of the state," he said.

"The simple truth: We can't afford Tony Vargas in Washington."

Vargas, who is serving his second term in the Legislature, is one of two Latino senators and represents a South Omaha legislative district.

"Help Stop Tony Vargas" is the focus of the Nebraska Republican fund-raising appeal.