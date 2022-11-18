 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goins will remain Nebraska economic development director

Tony Goins

Tony Goins, Director of Nebraska Department of Economic Development

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Tony Goins will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday.

"Tony has a proven track record of executive experience that has created value and a business mindset for the state of Nebraska," Pillen said.

Goins has served as director of the Department of Economic Development since 2019. Prior to that appointment, he was director of branded products for Lincoln Industries, where he led a sales team responsible for after-market truck and Harley Davidson parts.

Before moving to Lincoln, Goins was a senior vice president and support executive at JPMorgan Chase, where he led operations in Asia and North America.

