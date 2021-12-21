 Skip to main content
Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1
Gas Prices

In Nebraska, the gas tax will drop to 24.8 cents per gallon from 27.7 cents effective Jan. 1.

 AP photo

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1.

The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday.

The tax rate is devised from three components — wholesale, variable and fixed rates.

While the wholesale rate has increased by 1 cent per gallon and reflects the cost of fuel, the variable rate — which is set to meet legislative appropriations — will decline by 3.9 cents per gallon to zero.

The fixed rate of 16.3 cents is set by statute.

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Husker News