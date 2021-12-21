Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1.

The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday.

The tax rate is devised from three components — wholesale, variable and fixed rates.

While the wholesale rate has increased by 1 cent per gallon and reflects the cost of fuel, the variable rate — which is set to meet legislative appropriations — will decline by 3.9 cents per gallon to zero.

The fixed rate of 16.3 cents is set by statute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.