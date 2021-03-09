Gas companies describe 'ballistic' price increases to lawmakers

"That was actually a common story we saw throughout the Midwest," Ackland said.

Ryan Hurst, general manager of Wahoo Utilities, told the committee the Saunders County community watched as gas prices rose from $6.50 per unit on Feb. 12 — already more than three times the normal price — to more than $400 per unit over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

“Wahoo Utilities was able to secure $203 — a real steal rate,” Hurst joked.

At the same time, Wahoo’s usage went up to about 150% of what was normal, and it was forced to purchase nearly 2,500 units, or about 30% of the gas it needed, from the spot market.

The price tag exceeded $511,000, Hurst said. Put another way: 6% of its gas usage for the month of February accounted for 80% of its bill, while 1.5% of its annual usage accounted for roughly half of its yearly budget.

Wahoo's Board of Public Works decided to withdraw $200,000 from its cash reserves to "take the edge off" of its customers, but must otherwise pass along the cost.

Once again, Hurst told senators, Wahoo plans to spread out the increase to ratepayers over the year.