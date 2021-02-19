Gage County asks state for help paying Beatrice 6 judgment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angie Bruna, executive director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Gage County Tourism, said the increased tax rates, including a one-half cent sales tax assessed countywide, have caused the county to lose both business and people.

“The sooner we can pay this off and put it behind us, the sooner we can heal and grow as a community,” Bruna said, calling Dorn’s bill an investment in the people living in Gage County.

Raising Gage County’s property tax rate to the maximum allowed under law — from 38 cents to 50 cents per $100 of valuation — has fallen primarily on the farmers in the county, Don Schuller said. Approximately 70% of the property valuation in the county is agricultural land.

That’s affected farming families, Emily Haxby told the committee. Haxby, who is also on the Gage County board, said her family has paid an additional $1,400 in property taxes each year toward the judgment.

“There needs to be some relief to help with this size of judgment,” she told senators. “I would not wish this on any county or any family.”

The Appropriations Committee did not take any action on the bill Friday, but at least one senator appeared to agree that the burden to pay the judgment shouldn’t fall entirely on the county.