Three weeks after the Legislature approved a mid-session rules change in an attempt to stop an ongoing filibuster, the chair of the Rules Committee said he would consider further changes to the rules this year.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard told lawmakers he planned to hold a hearing of the Rules Committee before the Legislature adjourns in early June to consider major changes to the rules governing the unicameral system’s proceedings.

“In fact, we may start at page one and rewrite the whole book,” Erdman said in a floor speech. “There will be rule changes and they will be significant.”

It’s unlikely the Legislature would set aside time to change its rules this year, however. Speaker John Arch, who sets the agenda each day, said there wouldn’t be time to do it in the waning days of the 90-day session.

But the speaker added he believed there would be considerable discussion during the interim that could lead to some proposed changes being brought before lawmakers in 2024.

Voicing frustration with the lack of progress lawmakers have made by Day 66, Erdman said the committee would consider rules proposals “that try to apply common sense.”

He also took aim at the senators who have worked within the existing rules to slow down the legislative session, and said other Nebraskans watching the session may decide against running for the Legislature in the future to avoid wasting time in Lincoln.

For nearly two months, Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt have brought the Legislature to a crawl using procedural motions after a bill (LB574) prohibiting transgender youth from obtaining puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery was advanced to the floor.

In the closing hours of first-round debate on Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s priority bill, opponents filed a flurry of priority motions which allowed them to jump to the front of the speaking queue, effectively keeping supporters from speaking.

Shortly after, Erdman proposed suspending the rules adopted at the start of the session in order to change a rule limiting the number of motions that could be offered during each round of debate. The Legislature approved the change on a largely party-line vote on Day 51.

And in response, senators quickly filed motions to stake a claim on each bill. Cavanaugh, Hunt and Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad filed more than 740 motions on the bills that had been advanced to the floor to continue the filibuster.

Erdman on Thursday criticized Cavanaugh as disrespecting the Legislature as an institution by continuing to chew up time each day, which he said also required legislative staff, sergeants-at-arms, and members of the Nebraska State Patrol to work long hours each day.

The western Nebraska lawmaker also contrasted the current filibuster to those frequently started by former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who would often hold up progress for several hours before letting work continue, saying Chambers “knew when to let things go.”

Cavanaugh, however, said Chambers gave opponents of LB574 his blessing and indicated she and others had consulted with the long-time state senator on their strategy.

While she indicated she planned to continue the effort started in February, Cavanaugh said she had worked with other lawmakers to allow their bills to be amended onto other legislation, which has allowed some measures to advance — albeit slowly.

Cavanaugh also told the Legislature any change would not prevent her from continuing her filibuster. It would only further hurt the institution, she added.

“I’m not going to stop doing what I’m doing until something changes,” Cavanaugh said.

