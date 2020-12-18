'Frivolous' election lawsuit prompts complaint to Nebraska Supreme Court

After signing the amicus brief on behalf of Nebraskans, Peterson and Evnen got prompt push back from Chambers, Black leaders in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, legal experts, many Nebraskans who commented on social media and from editorials and letters to the editor published in Nebraska's two largest newspapers.

Chambers attached some of those complaints to his grievance.

One man called it a "petty and childish move," others said the move embarrassed them, and one woman said: "How dare we support a naked power grab by the Republican Party because they didn't like the election results." Another woman said she had three words for Peterson, Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said he supported the lawsuit because the rule of law should be followed. "Shame on you!" she said.

Chambers said partisan politics, not the law, motivated the elected officials' support.

A lawyer violates the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct by instituting an action of such frivolousness as to constitute disrespect for a tribunal — the highest one in the land, Chambers said. Peterson knowingly and intentionally joined in such an action by signing the amicus brief, he said.