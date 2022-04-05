Four running to represent northeast Lincoln in the Legislature

Four candidates — including two who have run for election before and two newcomers to state politics — are seeking to replace Sen. Matt Hansen as northeast Lincoln’s representative in the Legislature.

Hansen, a Democrat, bested a field of five candidates in 2014 and easily won reelection in 2018, and later served two years as chair of the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee.

He will be forced out of the Legislature by term limits at the end of the year.

Larry Weixelman, Russ Barger, George Dungan III and Bob Van Valkenburg filed for Hansen’s seat this year.

After the 2021 redistricting process, District 26 is now bounded by 84th Street on the east and O Street on the south. The district stretches as far west as 27th Street before zig-zagging its way through the Hartley, East Campus and University Place neighborhoods. The Murdock Trail forms much of the district’s northernmost border between 44th and 70th streets before it juts north to Cornhusker Highway.

While avoiding the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, District 26 includes Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Havelock neighborhood, and the business corridor on the north side of O Street, including Gateway Mall.

Larry Weixelman

A previous candidate for office, Larry Weixelman said he is committed to serving the community where he has spent nearly six decades living, learning and working.

“I’m at an age when I can devote significant time to the office and constituents, as well as the rest of the state,” the 65-year-old said.

Weixelman graduated from Lincoln High and UNL, served 12 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and has run three businesses in addition to working with nonprofits such as Indian Center Inc. and the Lancaster County Food Policy Council.

Those experiences give him perspective on addressing Nebraska’s tax policy, including creating equitable taxing across income, sales and property taxes, as well as funding for education and workforce development.

A registered Independent — “I don’t think outside the box because I don’t live in one,” he said — Weixelman said he believes the Legislature should pursue sentencing reform rather than building a new prison.

“We’re spending millions on pet projects and the potential to build new penitentiaries, and giving dramatic increases for people who work in corrections, but there was not one word about increasing education to keep people out of prison,” he said.

Expanding education and workforce opportunities will help attract people to Nebraska, he added.

Weixelman also pitched the creation of a “TransNebraska electric rail” system powered through solar and wind energy that could serve commuters, farmers and generate tourism dollars for the state.

Nebraska should also do more to protect the earnings of the “middle wage income group,” Weixelman said, including ensuring asset retention.

“I don’t think there is anything more criminal than to have somebody be forced into selling a home because of ill health as they reach the end of life,” he said.

Bob Van Valkenburg

A perennial candidate, Van Valkenburg said his wide array of experiences — including as a medical supply business owner, retired Army lieutenant colonel with 4,000 hours of flight time, and consultant — would allow him to hit the ground running if elected.

Van Valkenburg, 86, a former Republican who is now registered as a nonpartisan, also said he pledges to serve one four-year term.

“I have the experience to get things done,” he said. “I don’t want a second term and I’m not looking for a political career. I don’t want clients.”

Van Valkenburg has previously sought election to the Legislature in 2014 and 2018, and ran for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors in 2020.

In the Legislature, Van Valkenburg said he would revamp the state’s property tax system “to be more fair and equitable to everyone,” and would work on legislation to protect Nebraska’s water resources.

Self-described as “pro-life from beginning to end,” Van Valkenburg said he also wants to restore the collegial atmosphere of the Legislature, which he said has “eroded tremendously.”

“It’s become a battle of egos, people who want to make a name for themselves or build their careers,” he said.

With him, “what you see is what you get.”

“I bring to the table a proven history of legislative and business successes, and documented integrity,” Van Valkenburg said. “I’m not for rent and I’m not for sale."

George Dungan III

As a public defender, George Dungan said he has valuable experience as an advocate and working with others whose goals may be different than his own.

“I’ve had to learn to work with the prosecutor’s office and judges to come up with solutions that are in the best interest of everyone,” he said.

The 33-year-old registered Democrat said he wants to bring those skills to the Legislature to advocate for northeast Lincoln, to expand job opportunities, support public education and expand access to health care for the working people of District 26.

“I want to make sure everyday people have their voices heard and that I can amplify their voices,” Dungan said.

Walking the district since announcing his campaign last May, Dungan said he has heard from voters who say they are frustrated by senators trying to score partisan points in the Legislature rather than working to improve the quality of life for Nebraskans.

Dungan said he will work to increase the state’s minimum wage and tipped minimum wage and expand access to health care, especially access to mental health services and substance-abuse counseling.

“That is one of those things I think stops fires before they start,” he said. “Making sure we can help people with issues they have before they fall into a cycle of poverty.”

Dungan, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from American University in Washington, D.C., said he also would work on criminal justice reform by investing in problem-solving courts, and on environmental issues.

He has been endorsed by several state senators, including Sens. Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Wendy DeBoer and Tony Vargas, Lincoln City Councilman Benny Shobe and Tom Beckius, and the Nebraska State Education Association.

Russ Barger

A native of McCook, Russ Barger has lived in northeast Lincoln for the last 20 years, and served as an assistant attorney general and hearing officer at the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The 50-year-old Republican also served two terms on the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board, been a long-time member of the Lincoln Right to Life Board, and clerked for the National Right to Life Committee in Washington, D.C.

Barger said he’s concerned about the erosion of civil liberties, particularly with the mask mandate enacted by the city of Lincoln during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as with the fairness ordinance enacted by the City Council.

A referendum petition forcing the City Council to put the ordinance to a vote or rescind it was signed by more than 18,000 people.

“I’ve had issue with liberties and what’s been going on with the city and the state,” Barger said. “My combination of experience and my legal background, the fact that I’m a practicing attorney and a conservative, I think now’s a good time to give it a shot.”

If elected, Barger said he would work to reduce what he described as an overreliance on property taxes by controlling government spending.

Barger said high property taxes are also making it difficult for young couples to move from renters to homeowners, and said the Legislature could create a mechanism to exempt first-time home buyers from paying property taxes for several years.

Backed by Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, Barger also said he is concerned by the trouble law enforcement agencies have reported in recruiting new officers, particularly with the advent of casino gaming in Nebraska.

“With a gambling center coming to town, certain vices will become bigger problems,” he said.

Lawmakers could enact legislation requiring counties and cities to prioritize law enforcement, or partner with the State Patrol to provide additional resources.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

