Four running, including incumbent, for reconfigured District 2 legislative seat

The boundaries of District 2 looked a lot different the last time voters went to the polls to choose a state senator.

Previously comprising all of Cass County and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties, District 2 now stretches deep into Lancaster County, extending as far west as 70th Street between A Street and Van Dorn Street following the redistricting process completed last year.

Residents of Lincoln’s easternmost neighborhoods now share a state senator with more than a dozen small towns stretching to the Missouri River.

The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election will advance to the November general election to represent the new district beginning in 2023.

Those candidates are incumbent Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, Janet Chung and Schuyler Windham, both of Lincoln, and Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth.

Schuyler Windham

Windham was intending to run to replace Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who will leave office as District 26 state senator at the end of the year.

Once she was moved into District 2, the registered Libertarian decided to continue her campaign, which has its foundation in her previous work as a legislative staffer where she said she learned to work with senators and lobbyists to find solutions.

The 29-year-old attorney said she would work to ensure “folks are not drowning in taxes” if elected, calling it an issue that’s important to both urban and rural voters: “I don’t think anybody should have their house taken away from them if they can’t pay property taxes.”

Windham also plans to push for criminal justice reform and marijuana legalization, which she said is important to voters of all ages, and would provide relief to taxpayers. She’s also a supporter of guns rights, particularly so-called “constitutional carry,” and cutting red tape through occupational licensing reform.

Windham said former Sen. Laura Ebke, who switched her registration from Republican to Libertarian, is a mentor, and someone who could work with all sides in the Legislature — something she wants to emulate.

“She ended up being the mediator in the Unicameral in that way, and I’m optimistic we can get beyond party politics, collaborate and find common ground,” Windham said.

“Our children are watching, and it’s a little frustrating to see some of the cattiness on the floor,” she added. “We need to be better role models.”

Sarah Slattery

A self-described “working-class single parent and small business owner,” Slattery said she’s running for others in District 2 like herself.

“I just haven’t seen a lot of representation from my district that wants to help working families,” Slattery said. “That’s my main motivation. We’re a pretty big portion of the district and we get overlooked by policies most often.”

A lifelong resident of Plattsmouth, Slattery, a registered Democrat, says she has name recognition in the eastern half of District 2, and is working with volunteers to help voters in Lincoln get to know her.

Redistricting has reshaped the legislative seat, she said, forming it into a diverse socioeconomic collection of communities from urban, suburban and rural areas.

Slattery said the issues remain the same, however: Access to quality health care, expanded rights for workers, and ensuring a quality public education.

A professional chef and school nutrition director, Slattery added she also wants to work to expand the school breakfast and lunch programs. During the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government paid for the program before recently discontinuing it.

“We have seen an impact on the performance of kids at school, parents not having the stress of having to pack a lunch,” she said. “If the federal government isn’t going to step up and do it, we should provide universal school meals in Nebraska.”

Slattery noted that District 2 has never elected a woman to represent them at the Capitol. In her first foray into politics, Slattery said she hopes to become the first.

“I’m a regular person running to represent regular people,” she said. “I’m just a person who loves helping and serving others.”

Janet Chung

A career in commercial property management, telecommunications and at Lincoln Electric System, plus experiences with nonprofit organizations across the Capital City has prepared Chung to bring people together to work for the common good.

The 60-year-old former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party said the increasing divisiveness of politics in the Cornhusker State pushed her into running to represent District 2.

“People are seeing the TV ads and feeling the partisanship,” said Chung, who described herself as a product of public education. “They feel we should be working together instead of being divisive.”

Chung said if elected she would work to bolster education in Nebraska, provide support for workforce recruitment and retention, fund infrastructure development and expand public services.

She added she was also interested in policies related to water conservation, preserving natural resources, and taxes — issues where she could learn from and work with others in the Legislature.

“I think my community service and my experience will be helpful for getting these policies implemented at the Legislature,” Chung said.

As she has campaigned, Chung said many voters in the far eastern reaches of Lincoln have expressed surprise that they are now in the same district as neighboring Cass County.

Chung said she would strive to represent those constituents, as well as all people of Nebraska, if elected.

“That’s the kind of elected official I will work to be,” she said.

Robert Clements

Clements was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017 and later won election to a four-year term in 2018.

A registered Republican who works as a banker, insurance agent and tax preparer, Clements is the chair of the Legislature’s Rules Committee and serves as one of nine senators on the Appropriations Committee.

While the 2022 session saw the Appropriations Committee working to spend $1 billion in federal dollars, Clements said he has worked to be “a friend of the taxpayer” keeping close watch on state spending.

The incumbent state senator also was successful this year in shepherding a bill that increased the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reducing rates and eliminating the tax for heirs 21 years of age and younger.

“I feel I have made a difference, especially in tax relief and controlling government spending,” he said, adding he will continue to pursue those policies as well as other conservative causes, including banning abortion.

Clements said while District 2’s geography has shifted, it still resembles the previous district’s mix of suburban and rural, he said.

“I have been introducing myself in the Lincoln and Lancaster County areas new to the district, but it is quite similar, I would say,” he said. “I’ve been glad to represent District 2 and I’m looking forward to continuing to do that.”

