Four running, including incumbent, for reconfigured District 2 legislative seat

The boundaries of District 2 looked a lot different the last time voters went to the polls to choose a state senator.
Previously comprising all of Cass County and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties, District 2 now stretches deep into Lancaster County, extending as far west as 70th Street between A Street and Van Dorn Street following the redistricting process completed last year.
Residents of Lincoln’s easternmost neighborhoods now share a state senator with more than a dozen small towns stretching to the Missouri River.
The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election will advance to the November general election to represent the new district beginning in 2023.
Those candidates are incumbent Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, Janet Chung and Schuyler Windham, both of Lincoln, and Sarah Slattery of Plattsmouth.
Schuyler Windham
Windham was intending to run to replace Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who will leave office as District 26 state senator at the end of the year.
Once she was moved into District 2, the registered Libertarian decided to continue her campaign, which has its foundation in her previous work as a legislative staffer where she said she learned to work with senators and lobbyists to find solutions.
The 29-year-old attorney said she would work to ensure “folks are not drowning in taxes” if elected, calling it an issue that’s important to both urban and rural voters: “I don’t think anybody should have their house taken away from them if they can’t pay property taxes.”
Windham also plans to push for criminal justice reform and marijuana legalization, which she said is important to voters of all ages, and would provide relief to taxpayers. She’s also a supporter of guns rights, particularly so-called “constitutional carry,” and cutting red tape through occupational licensing reform.
Windham said former Sen. Laura Ebke, who switched her registration from Republican to Libertarian, is a mentor, and someone who could work with all sides in the Legislature — something she wants to emulate.
“She ended up being the mediator in the Unicameral in that way, and I’m optimistic we can get beyond party politics, collaborate and find common ground,” Windham said.
“Our children are watching, and it’s a little frustrating to see some of the cattiness on the floor,” she added. “We need to be better role models.”
Sarah Slattery
A self-described “working-class single parent and small business owner,” Slattery said she’s running for others in District 2 like herself.
“I just haven’t seen a lot of representation from my district that wants to help working families,” Slattery said. “That’s my main motivation. We’re a pretty big portion of the district and we get overlooked by policies most often.”
A lifelong resident of Plattsmouth, Slattery, a registered Democrat, says she has name recognition in the eastern half of District 2, and is working with volunteers to help voters in Lincoln get to know her.
Redistricting has reshaped the legislative seat, she said, forming it into a diverse socioeconomic collection of communities from urban, suburban and rural areas.
Slattery said the issues remain the same, however: Access to quality health care, expanded rights for workers, and ensuring a quality public education.
A professional chef and school nutrition director, Slattery added she also wants to work to expand the school breakfast and lunch programs. During the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government paid for the program before recently discontinuing it.
“We have seen an impact on the performance of kids at school, parents not having the stress of having to pack a lunch,” she said. “If the federal government isn’t going to step up and do it, we should provide universal school meals in Nebraska.”
Slattery noted that District 2 has never elected a woman to represent them at the Capitol. In her first foray into politics, Slattery said she hopes to become the first.
“I’m a regular person running to represent regular people,” she said. “I’m just a person who loves helping and serving others.”
Janet Chung
A career in commercial property management, telecommunications and at Lincoln Electric System, plus experiences with nonprofit organizations across the Capital City has prepared Chung to bring people together to work for the common good.
The 60-year-old former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party said the increasing divisiveness of politics in the Cornhusker State pushed her into running to represent District 2.
“People are seeing the TV ads and feeling the partisanship,” said Chung, who described herself as a product of public education. “They feel we should be working together instead of being divisive.”
Chung said if elected she would work to bolster education in Nebraska, provide support for workforce recruitment and retention, fund infrastructure development and expand public services.
She added she was also interested in policies related to water conservation, preserving natural resources, and taxes — issues where she could learn from and work with others in the Legislature.
“I think my community service and my experience will be helpful for getting these policies implemented at the Legislature,” Chung said.
As she has campaigned, Chung said many voters in the far eastern reaches of Lincoln have expressed surprise that they are now in the same district as neighboring Cass County.
Chung said she would strive to represent those constituents, as well as all people of Nebraska, if elected.
“That’s the kind of elected official I will work to be,” she said.
Robert Clements
Clements was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017 and later won election to a four-year term in 2018.
A registered Republican who works as a banker, insurance agent and tax preparer, Clements is the chair of the Legislature’s Rules Committee and serves as one of nine senators on the Appropriations Committee.
While the 2022 session saw the Appropriations Committee working to spend $1 billion in federal dollars, Clements said he has worked to be “a friend of the taxpayer” keeping close watch on state spending.
The incumbent state senator also was successful this year in shepherding a bill that increased the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reducing rates and eliminating the tax for heirs 21 years of age and younger.
“I feel I have made a difference, especially in tax relief and controlling government spending,” he said, adding he will continue to pursue those policies as well as other conservative causes, including banning abortion.
Clements said while District 2’s geography has shifted, it still resembles the previous district’s mix of suburban and rural, he said.
“I have been introducing myself in the Lincoln and Lancaster County areas new to the district, but it is quite similar, I would say,” he said. “I’ve been glad to represent District 2 and I’m looking forward to continuing to do that.”
District 2: Janet Chung
Age: 60
Address: 9501 Eastview Road, Lincoln
Occupation: Marketing, management
Political party: Democrat
Website: JanetForNebraska.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I managed people and operations while working in commercial property management, telecommunications and a public utility. I demonstrated my ability to work with diverse groups while living in five different states, and towns like Kearney and Grand Island.
I volunteer on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees and with Leadership Lincoln. I also served on the Board of Directors for Leadership Lincoln, Southeast Fire & Rescue Department, Asian Community and Cultural Center, American Red Cross and homeowner’s association.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I’m running so I can help Nebraska families with job opportunities and public education. As a former public power employee, I believe in supporting our public services to better serve businesses and community needs. I’m committed to building a better Nebraska for everyone.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I support Nebraska’s nonpartisan, one-house Legislature. Voters are likely to research and vote for the candidate based on their qualifications rather than party affiliation when the political party is not listed on the ballot. We should work together to help improve the lives for all Nebraska residents, regardless of political party.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
* Support property tax relief and public education.
* Invest in workforce development, retention, and recruitment.
* Address the effects of extreme weather that threaten public health and safety.
* Champion access to health care services.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
I look forward to working with a new governor. The Legislature should look for property tax relief, funding solutions for public schools, and breaking the cycle of poverty to the corrections system.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
I support the Legislature’s access to the public and news media on the floor of the Legislature. Executive sessions of legislative committees should be open to media. The decisions made by elected officials represent the voters; they should know what decisions their representatives are making.
District 2: Robert Clements
Age: 71
Address: P.O. Box 198, Elmwood
Occupation: Banker
Political party: Republican
Website: SenatorClements.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
* My banking experience helps me evaluate and control government spending.
* My income tax preparation experience gives me insight into tax bills.
* I have been a community banker, independent insurance agent, and income tax preparer for 43 years. I can analyze budgets and spending proposals to look for inefficiency and waste.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I want to continue to deliver tax relief, control state spending and support pro-family, pro-life values.
I am proud to have served District 2 for six years. Nebraska has given much to me and my family and I am committed to giving back through public service.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I would not change the one-house Legislature, as it seems to be more agile and closer to taxpayers. Nebraska is the only nonpartisan Legislature in the U.S., and I would support having senators be elected by party affiliation. Showing party affiliation on the ballot would help voters know where candidates stand on issues. All senators already know to which party each of us belongs.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
1. Lower inheritance taxes, which I passed in 2022.
2. Limit budget increases to 3% or less.
3. Support law enforcement funding, which I passed in 2022.
4. Support pro-life and pro-family values.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
Gov. Ricketts and I share similar values. I support his agenda generally, but I still vote my personal convictions.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
The Nebraska Constitution says “All votes shall be viva voce. The doors of the Legislature and of the committees of the Legislature shall be open.” I support this provision and media presence on the floor.
District 2: Sarah Slattery
Age: 39
Address: 1010 Avenue F, Plattsmouth
Occupation: Professional chef and school nutrition director
Political party: Democrat
Website: slatteryforlegislature.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
The fact that I’m a Nebraska citizen, living in District 2 and am over 21 years of age. Sure, I have years of public service and service industry experience under my belt, but I think it is important for everyone to know that you don’t have to be a “politician” to run for office. We need more regular folks in elected positions.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I am running to be a voice for the working families in my district who have been overlooked for far too long. We should have a seat at the table where decisions about our lives are being made. Representation should not be reserved for the elite.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I absolutely support the nonpartisan aspect of the unicameral. Division along political lines is not helpful to getting things accomplished in the Legislature. It is in all Nebraskans’ best interests for our elected officials to work together toward making beneficial change.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
My priorities lie with ensuring that working families can thrive. That’s why ensuring that public education is fully and equally funded is one of my biggest concerns and causes. I work in a school, and schools need our support now more than ever.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
I think that, while cooperation among the executive and legislative branches is a wonderful thing, they absolutely need to operate independently from one another. Senators are supposed to be working for the people in their district, not the governor.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
Definitely! The public has a right to see their elected officials in action. Continuing this access will help to grow the number of citizens engaged in the legislative process. Nothing good comes from closed-door meetings and behind-the-scenes negotiations when the rights of Nebraskans are on the line. We must continue to shine a light on these processes.
District 2: Schuyler Windham
Age: 29
Address: 8560 Fremont St., No. 65, Lincoln
Occupation: Lawyer
Political party: Libertarian
Website: schuylerfornebraska.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I’ve lived in Nebraska most of my life and am raising a family here. I’ve personally drafted successful legislation such as the Sexual Assault Protection Order which passed unanimously in 2017. I worked as a lawyer and lobbyist for a few years, so I know how to analyze bills. My skills and experience set me apart. I don’t need special interest lobbyists to hand me policies like the other candidates would. My background will help me represent my neighbors.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
When I was in high school, a woman stopped by my house campaigning to be a state senator. I ended up working as a legislative intern for her when I was in law school. I always wanted to help people through public service and I understand the unicameral well through my experience. I will use my skills as a policy lawyer to represent my neighbors with great care. I believe leaders should be for and of the people, not above.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
Having seen firsthand how senators work with one another in the unicameral, I appreciate that it is both one house and nonpartisan. The unicameral is generally efficient and allows Nebraskans an opportunity to testify on every bill. The nonpartisan nature of the unicameral allows senators to collaborate in more innovative ways on the floor and in committees while also working more independently from certain influences.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
I will defend constitutional liberties, alleviate financial and regulatory burdens on families, local business and farmers, and work collaboratively on criminal justice reforms. I want Nebraskans to have more freedom and opportunity. I trust that you know what is best for you and your family whether it’s when you’re educating your kids, reducing taxes so you can allocate your own hard-earned money, reducing barriers so you can better run your local business or farm, or policies such as deregulating/decriminalizing marijuana.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
I will be completely independent from the governor. We may align on some issues and we may contrast on other policies. A legislator’s job is to represent the people where a governor’s job is to execute the law. I will represent my neighbors in the unicameral to craft beneficial legislation and repeal or reform detrimental policies that are brought to me by my constituents and through my own judgment, not simply follow an agenda being pushed from the executive branch.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
Yes, absolutely. Transparency is necessary for well-informed Nebraskans. Public access to the legislative process is crucial to crafting policies of and by the people. Rural and working-class Nebraskans currently have the least access to the unicameral. The pandemic opened the doors to methods that I would love to expand on to welcome rural voices where normally a drive would take an entire day of someone’s time or that person would have to take unpaid time off work.
District 26: Russ Barger
Age: 50
Address: 7831 E. Avon Lane, Lincoln
Occupation: Attorney, entrepreneur
Political party: Republican
Website: BargerforLegislature.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
Practicing law in state government, including my time as an Assistant Attorney General, gives me a jump-start on recognizing and innovating on policy issues. My agricultural background and businesses provide a unique perspective and understanding of Nebraska’s largest sector. My wife and I married and have grown our family in northeast Lincoln, living here for more than 20 years. Hopefully, age brings wisdom and perspective. Northeast Lincoln deserves better than it has received.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
The trajectory of local and national progressives is not good for our state and city. My skills and experience will bring common sense and conservative values back to northeast Lincoln. Despite a significant tax burden, our streets and educational options have not improved. Practicing law more than 20 years, and experience with state government, will allow me to give excellent representation.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I will work in full cooperation with all the members of the Legislature. My plan is to examine each issue as it best fits my constituents' needs.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
* Controlling government spending: Must establish metrics of success, not just budgets. Property taxes are relied upon too heavily.
* Protection of constitutional rights: First, Second and 14th Amendment rights need constant protection.
* Public safety: Because Nebraska is now a gambling state, our law enforcement needs the funds to address some problems gambling brings: Sex trafficking, drugs and gangs.
* Election integrity: Support mandatory Voter ID and paper ballots.
* Pro-life and pro-family: Stable marriages produce safer communities and better schools.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
My district’s priorities will be paramount. If the governor’s agenda coincides with what helps my district, and the state, then we can work together.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
The Capitol’s inscription about the “watchfulness of the citizen” answers this question. Opaque government creates more distrust. Technology, and the open access it permits, allows citizen engagement like never before. If the media is somehow so disruptive that they stall the process, their disruption may need to be curbed. However, that seems unlikely to happen.
District 26: George Dungan III
Age: 33
Address: 5643 Walker Ave., Lincoln
Occupation: Lancaster County Public Defender
Political party: Democrat
Website: georgefornebraska.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My experience as a public defender makes me qualified for this office because it has shown me that far too often people do not have a chance to have their voices heard and don’t have a fair shot. This experience has shown me there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in reforming our criminal justice system and generally making sure that people have the resources they need to be productive members of our community.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I’m running because I see that far too often people in northeast Lincoln haven’t always gotten a chance at fair pay, job opportunity, or even access to health care. I know the struggles people face and I will be a voice for working families and to make sure that people in northeast Lincoln have their voices heard and have every opportunity to succeed.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s unicameral. No matter what your political views are, we can all see the dysfunction happening in Washington. Nebraska’s nonpartisan unicameral allows us to set aside our differences on items that affect our everyday lives and get things done for Nebraskans. I am committed to maintaining the nonpartisan nature of our unicameral and will always put the needs of northeast Lincoln and Nebraska first.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
My priorities would be to create and retain good-paying jobs in northeast Lincoln, support our public schools, ensure access to affordable health care, and promote public safety by reducing crime through youth education and employment, mental health services and investing in problem-solving courts, like drug courts. Additionally, I would like to ensure clean air and water, improving the overall quality of life in our state, and preserving the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
I would listen to my district and my constituents’ ideas and needs to determine my legislative priorities. I think it is important to remain independent and do what is best for the people in northeast Lincoln and Nebraska, not the agenda of the governor or any political party.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
I would support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and news media. I believe it is important that the Legislature have a high level of transparency and make its proceedings easily accessible for the public and media. This accessibility allows the public to remain informed and this makes it easier for people to have their voices heard on the issues that are important to them.
District 26: Bob Van Valkenburg
Age: 86
Address: 7921 Reno Road, Lincoln
Occupation: Business consultant; formerly medical supply business owner
Political party: Nonpartisan
Website: vansopinions.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My background includes working with men and women who served in our Legislature over decades when they worked together. I worked to pass a law that required the state to educate children to the maximum level. Years ago I drafted and nurtured into law responsible environmental legislation. If elected, I could “hit the ground running.” I am a military veteran who served my country for 31-plus years. I would like to represent people of all ages, including the unborn.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
If elected, I offer years of experience in dealing with the Legislature as well as relevant education and knowledge in the lawmaking process. I would work to make Nebraska a safer place to live and work and to leave for future generations an abundant supply of clear water and to create new well-paying jobs. I have a plan to actually reduce property taxes without reducing or eliminating vital services. This is my last opportunity to run for office.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
Nebraska’s one-house Legislature has proven to be more effective than that in other states. I strongly oppose changing what has worked successfully. While political parties play a significant role in motivating people to be candidates, once elected the members are not bound by party politics and platforms and can work together as responsible men and women without distracting party pressures. Hence, the members are accountable to the people they represent. “If it ain’t broken, don’t try to fix it.”
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
Accomplishing property tax relief in general and for retired people, for veterans and for handicapped folks in particular.
Lowering the cost of university and community college education so the next generation could afford continuing education.
Protecting the environment and assuring an abundant supply of clean water.
Assuring schools are places of education rather than indoctrination and getting government out of the private lives of our citizens and ensuring that all law-abiding citizens are treated equally in society and in workplaces.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
While I would strive to work in harmony with the governor and his (or her) staff, I would independently attend to the needs and desires of the people in my district. I would strive to return to the legislative chamber a collegial attitude, working for the good of our state and its people.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
I would oppose the growing attempt to hide certain legislative matters from the public. The people’s “right to know” everything that is involved in and associated with the lawmaking process necessitates unlimited access of the working media to all sessions, venues and gathering of legislators. Media personnel who disrupted or compromised the works of the legislators would be dealt with on an individual basis. Legal matters involving personnel or security might be exceptions.
District 26: Larry Weixelman
Age: 65
Address: 7339 York Lane, Lincoln
Occupation: Marketing consultant and interim communications and project coordinator at Indian Center
Political party: Independent
Website: Facebook.com/WeixelmanForLD26
What experiences qualify you for this office?
Former officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard; partner or sole proprietor for three entrepreneurial efforts in Lincoln; 2010 graduate, University of Nebraska College of Business; board member, Indian Center.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I have spent most of my adult life in multiple aspects of public service, arriving at an age where I can devote significant time to the office and the constituents I would represent, as well the rest of the state, as we navigate difficult questions about tax policy, funding models for education, workforce development and affordable housing. Creating additional revenue channels that can reduce regressive tax levels would be a priority, assuring equitable rates across income, sales and property taxes.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
While labeled as a nonpartisan body, there are key indicators that demonstrate the divide created by party affiliation. I respect current senators that are capable of supporting efforts that do not align with their platform, and fully support the continuation of Nebraska's one-house, nonpartisan structure.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
1. Continue Sen. Lathrop's work on criminal justice and sentencing reform to alleviate a stressed corrections system.
2. Assure asset and earnings retention for Nebraska’s middle-income workforce by creating protected savings plans and secure home ownership.
3. Nurture rural growth by developing infrastructure that attracts development, entrepreneurial activity and educational opportunity. Food production and security are skilled jobs at every level.
4. Support early childhood education and affordable higher education that creates actively engaged Nebraska communities.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
As a registered independent, I would review all legislation in a fair and judicious manner. I would certainly introduce legislation of my own undertaking that has the potential to create opportunities for all of Nebraska's inhabitants. Should the governor’s agenda have elements that aligned with the needs and requests of my district and had statewide potential for positive impact, it would certainly be considered.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
I fully support the public's right to media's proxy presence in legislative affairs. Journalistic review and unbiased public information have been, and remain, the Fourth Estate within our democracy. Having access to the forums that shape governance, and sharing information with members of the community that cannot attend sessions hosted in the middle of the work day or well into the late hours of the evening are as essential to good government as free and open votes are to elections.
Allowing open meetings on initial hearings for public input empowers every citizen of Nebraska, as well as individuals with explicit knowledge about proposed legislation, to shape the contours and possible approval of every bill.
District 46: James Michael Bowers
Age: 33
Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave., Lincoln
Occupation: School social worker, small business owner
Political party: Democrat
Website: BowersForNebraska.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
In my daily work as a school social worker I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
Serving on the Lincoln City Council during the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong leadership in elected office. We need people in the Legislature who have worked on the front lines and can bring that experience to policy making. As a school social worker I’ve seen firsthand how Nebraska needs to improve access to health care, defend our public schools, keep children safe and protect seniors.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
The Nebraska Legislature should remain nonpartisan. It’s no secret that our nation is becoming more polarized. By keeping the Nebraska Legislature nonpartisan we are keeping our value of people over party. Nebraskans want to see their elected officials putting time and energy into fighting for them, not their political party.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
My priorities would be defending public schools, improving access to health care and fighting for working families, children and seniors.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
Independent. Nebraskans expect their elected officials to fight for them, not for the governor. I have a solid track record of finding bipartisan solutions while fighting for north Lincoln. Nebraskans want leaders, not followers.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
Yes. Transparency builds trust and accountability. Nebraskans expect their elected officials to be responsive and honest. News media provides an opportunity for elected officials to explain their positions, their work, and why elected officials vote the way they do.
District 46: Danielle Conrad
Age: 44
Address: 3818 Dudley St., Lincoln
Occupation: Attorney
Political party: Democrat
Website: conradforlegislature.net
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and 2010 and will bring experienced, day one leadership. I served on the Appropriations, Audit, Redistricting and Retirement committees. I chaired the Innovation and Entrepreneurial Task Force. I twice led successful efforts to increase the minimum wage in the Legislature and by citizen initiative. I am hardworking, knowledgeable and passionate. I know how to take care of Lincoln, serve the people of Nebraska, and how to bridge divides to make a positive difference.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
I have the experience and expertise to be a day one leader who delivers for working families and north Lincoln. As a mom, wife, attorney and state senator, I am the only candidate that knows the people, process and issues requisite to fostering sound policy. I will draw upon my unique experience and relationships across the political spectrum to make a positive difference for working families, small business, public education, our seniors, our veterans and civil rights.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I strongly support Nebraska’s nonpartisan unicameral. It serves our citizens well in transparency, responsiveness and independence. Protecting the nonpartisan unicameral is critical to honoring our state’s proud political history and rightly puts the people of Nebraska above any political party. Politics has become so divisive but instead of throwing up our hands we need to roll up our sleeves and ensure experienced leaders are elected to fight back against partisanship and to bring people together to find the best solutions.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
My priorities in this campaign and if honored to be elected again include issues I have consistently delivered positive change on including tools to help working families succeed; protecting our great public schools; protecting seniors; making smart investments in education preschool through college so all Nebraskans have an opportunity to succeed; and tools to help small businesses succeed.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
As a former state senator, I know how to foster collaboration to find common ground with the governor. However, the Nebraska Legislature must remain strong and independent with experienced leadership now more than ever to provide appropriate checks on the governor’s agenda. I am unafraid to speak truth to power and always prefer collaboration but will not waver on my principles or the best interests of Nebraska’s working families, public schools, or to give voice to our most vulnerable neighbors.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
A hallmark of good government is transparency and accountability in service to the people. I have worked to support the fundamental rights of a free press and opposed efforts to lessen accountability and transparency in legislative processes. I fully support efforts to make public participation more accessible and robust for all Nebraskans to foster civic engagement and ensure accountability.
District 46: James Herrold
Age: 36
Address: 1200 Hawkfly Road, Lincoln
Occupation: Real estate agent
Political party: Libertarian
Website: JamesHerrold.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I have leadership experience in the business world. My education in business and finance helps me understand budgets and financials. As a real estate agent, I negotiate on behalf of my clients. Those skills would translate well to negotiating on behalf of constituents. I grew up on a farm but have lived and worked in Lincoln for nearly 20 years making me well-suited to help bridge the “rural vs. urban” divide that often creeps into our state Legislature.
Why do you want to be a state senator?
Taking an active role in civic life is important to me. I am involved in my community in various ways, including being active in civic organizations, my kids’ school, and my church. Serving as a senator would be an extension of that involvement and help make meaningful change in state policy. I want to be a voice for those in the district who believe lower taxes, limited government and more personal liberty are the right way to move our state forward.
Do you support the nonpartisan aspect of Nebraska’s one-house Legislature or would you like to see it be changed into a partisan body? Why or why not?
I believe Nebraska’s unicameral is the model for other states.
Having a one-house legislature at the state level is more efficient — two houses would be redundant. The nonpartisan aspect is also important.
It takes some of the partisan divide out of our elections. It cultivates a more collegial atmosphere for senators to get necessary work done.
What would be your priorities in terms of legislation?
My top priority would be tax cuts and tax reform. With the $1.5 billion surplus we are expected to have at the end of the biennium, now is the time to focus on real relief that will make our state more competitive in terms of tax policy with the states around us. I would also focus on cutting burdensome red tape and bolstering the personal liberties that we saw largely eroded over the last two years of the pandemic.
Would you be inclined to support the governor’s agenda or be more independent in determining your priorities and legislative agenda?
I would be an independent voice representing District 46. I would never vote for or against a piece of legislation because it was or wasn’t a part of the governor’s — or any other political figure’s — agenda. I would never sponsor or prioritize a bill simply because it was in support of the governor’s agenda. I will support and prioritize bills that would benefit my constituents in north-central Lincoln.
Would you support continuing the Legislature’s open access to the public and the news media, including media access to executive sessions of legislative committees and continued media presence on the floor of the Legislature? And why or why not?
I support the “open access” nature of the Legislature. I believe strongly that testimony from citizens during hearings imparts senators with valuable knowledge when considering an issue. I believe in a free press, the right of the people to demonstrate peacefully, and their right to petition their government for the redress of grievances. Having open access to their elected officials gives the people greater avenues to express these rights and be effective while doing so.
