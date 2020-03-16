Foster Care Review Office hires new leader

The Foster Care Review Office has hired the interim president and CEO of PromiseShip, the former contract holder that oversaw the child welfare and foster care systems in Douglas and Sarpy counties, to lead the office.

The review office hired attorney Monika Gross as its new executive director, effective May 4, to replace Kim Hawekotte, who served in the position seven years. She left to become the deputy county administrator over Douglas County Juvenile Justice services.

Gross will begin some transition work in mid-April.

The Foster Care Review Office is an independent state agency created in 1982 and not affiliated with HHS, the courts or any other child welfare entity. Its role is to independently track children in out-of-home care, review children’s cases, collect and analyze data related to the children and make recommendations on conditions and outcomes for Nebraska’s children in out-of-home care, including any needed corrective actions.

“We feel fortunate to have found someone with the skills, experience and passion that Monika Gross brings to the position and are excited about the possibilities before us”, said Peggy Snurr, chairwoman for the review office advisory committee.

