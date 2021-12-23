 Skip to main content
Fortenberry's ALS bill gets Biden's signature
Fortenberry's ALS bill gets Biden's signature

  Updated
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Thursday described President Joe Biden's action signing into law the legislation that he sponsored to transform research and treatment for ALS patients as a "miraculous moment."

Biden signed the bill in a ceremony at the White House.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

"It's been a long, tough road to this miraculous moment," the Republican congressman from Lincoln said.

"With this transformative public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much."

The law will funnel $100 million annually between 2022 and 2026 into research into Lou Gehrig's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and similar diseases. It will also create grant programs and provide early access to promising treatments for patients who aren't accepted into clinical trials.

Fortenberry said the ACT for ALS Act "represents a monumental shift for those suffering from neurodegenerative conditions" by transforming disease research and regulation while creating "a new pathway to promising new treatments."

"It drives the hope," Fortenberry said.

"For decades, ALS patients have submitted themselves to tests and trials, therapies and placebos, in accordance with the rules of the current health care policy framework," he said, with "uneven, even debatable" progress, along with serious impediments to new treatments.

Now there is a new pathway, he said, that will speed progress.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

