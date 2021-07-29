Fortenberry urges Iraqi prime minister to support Yazidis in sit-down meeting

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry centered on the safety and status of Yazidis in northern Iraq during a meeting in Washington with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that included Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

"In the wake of the ISIS-led genocide, we discussed rebuilding Sinjar and Nineveh and the status of several hundred thousand Yazidis in northern Iraq still trapped in tent structures unable to safety return home," Fortenberry said.

"I found the prime minister to be open to resolving these and other issues as his country looks to manage its own affairs and restore the rich tapestry of religious and ethnic pluralism that has long been Iraq's hallmark," Fortenberry said.

Lincoln is home to the largest community of Yazidis living in America now.

Fortenberry said discussions also included the future of U.S. military engagement in Iraq and integration of religious minorities into the Iraq security forces.

"America has given so much, suffered so much in Iraq, it can be hard to grasp why ongoing engagement is necessary," the congressman said.

"In our meeting I commended (the prime minister) for his leadership in positioning Iraq to re-emerge as part of the community of responsible nations."

