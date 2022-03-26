Fortenberry to resign from Congress, setting the stage for special election

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's nine-term tenure representing Nebraska's 1st District will end Thursday. The congressman from Lincoln announced his resignation Saturday, telling constituents "I can no longer serve you effectively."

The expected but still shocking decision came two days after Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury of concealing illegal campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.

It was the first trial of a sitting congressman since Rep. Jim Traficant, D-Ohio, was convicted of bribery and other felony charges in 2002.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who has stood by Fortenberry since his indictment in October, said Saturday he was "deeply saddened" by the chain of events.

"I know him and his family, and I know the kind of man that he is," Foley told the Journal Star on Saturday. "He's an incredibly honorable public servant who has worked so hard and sacrificed so much.

"To see his career come crashing to a stop is deeply troubling," Foley added.

Foley, who has known Fortenberry for more than 20 years, said the Republican congressman called him shortly before he announced his resignation.

"He's absorbing it; his family's absorbing it," Foley said. "Life goes on, and I just thank him profusely for all that he has done for us and told him I thought he was an incredibly honorable man, and this is just a great tragedy."

The resignation of the 17-year representative of Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, a former Lincoln City Councilman who eight times won re-election to Congress gaining anywhere from 58% to 71% of the vote, appeared to bring a sudden end to a lifelong political career.

The investigation that led to the federal charges ramped up when the FBI discovered that a Nigerian billionaire, Gilbert Chagoury, had been funneling cash into the campaigns of four Republican politicians, including Fortenberry.

It is illegal for U.S. elected officials to accept foreign money.

In Fortenberry's case, federal prosecutors said Chagoury gave a bag of $30,000 cash to Toufic Baaklini, who passed it to Los Angeles Dr. Eli Ayoub, who gave it to his relatives so they could write checks to Fortenberry at an LA fundraiser in 2016.

He could have gotten rid of the money by disgorging it — the formal term for when a politician donates suspected dirty money to charity, but balked because he didn’t want the embarrassment surrounding a scandal of foreign cash in his reelection campaign, the prosecution said.

And when confronted about the donation, the jury found that Fortenberry lied during interviews with the FBI. Handed a photo of Ayoub, Fortenberry told agents during an interview at his home in Lincoln in March 2020 that he wasn’t placing the doctor.

Agents had recorded a phone call between Ayoub and Fortenberry in June 2018.

Fortenberry's indictment in October drew a serious Republican primary challenge from state Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who has since won the endorsements of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman.

Flood is likely to face state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, in the general election in November. But because of the timing of Fortenberry's resignation, that same head-to-head matchup could come sooner than anyone expected.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said state statutes call for a special election to occur within 90 days of the congressional office being vacated.

Ricketts will have authority to determine when that special election will occur, but it would be sometime before the end of June, Evnen said.

The executive committees of both the state Republican and Democratic parties will put forward names to appear on the special election ballot, with the winner taking office immediately and serving the balance of Fortenberry's term.

Meanwhile, Nebraska voters in the 1st Congressional District will forward two candidates -- there are five Republicans and two Democrats -- to the November general election in the May primary.

Fortenberry's name will appear on the May 10 ballot even though he has announced his resignation, Evnen said. The ballots were certified several weeks ago and examples sent to county clerks and county election commissioners.

Evnen said he believes Fortenberry plans to suspend his campaign, even in "the highly unlikely event he were to win the primary."

"We'll make sure voters are fully informed about what's going on, and we'll be undertaking that in cooperation with the county clerks and county election commissioners in the 1st Congressional District," Evnen said.

Fortenberry announced his resignation in an email Saturday afternoon titled "My Last Fort Report," referencing the title of his weekly column.

"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively," Fortenberry wrote. "I will resign from Congress shortly."

An attached letter from Fortenberry to his colleagues in Congress, which he began with a poem written on the wall of Mother Teresa's children's home in Calcutta, indicates he will resign March 31.

After the jury's verdict, which came after about two hours of deliberation, Fortenberry came under fire from other Republicans, including Ricketts and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who on Friday called on him to resign.

Fortenberry said his team would appeal the federal case.

He will face up to five years in prison on each count when he is sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. on June 28.

In a statement issued Saturday, Flood thanked Fortenberry for his service and urged Republicans to come together to hold onto the seat. A Democrat has represented Nebraska's 1st District for only one term (Clair Callan, 1965-67) in the last 83 years.

Meanwhile, Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry's resignation "opens the door for a new approach to serving" the congressional district.

"I am ready and able to meet that challenge and lead with integrity," she said in a statement.

As a congressman, Fortenberry has been a reliably conservative vote. He was a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and served as the ranking Republican on the agriculture subcommittee before stepping down from his committee assignments after being indicted in October 2021.

He has been an advocate for Yazidis, a persecuted religious minority from Iraq that boasts a large population in Lincoln. He also sponsored a new federal law that promotes research and new treatments for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease. In 2020 he introduced Matt’s Act, named for a teenager from Nebraska with Type 1 diabetes, that aims to cut the costs of insulin for patients.

Along with the rest of the Nebraska congressional delegation, Fortenberry helped secure $50 million to make extensive repairs on the deteriorating runway at Offutt Air Force Base, which is part of the 1st District.

Prior to being elected to Congress, where he replaced retiring Rep. Doug Bereuter, he worked as a publishing industry executive in Lincoln, where he also served on the City Council from 1997-2001. A devout Catholic and Louisiana native, Fortenberry and his wife, Celeste, have five daughters.

In his letter to colleagues on Saturday, Fortenberry wrote that it was a pleasure to call many of them friends.

But a stanza of the poem he included, "Do It Anyway," seemed to sum up his political fortunes.

"What you spend years building,

"someone could destroy overnight.

"Build anyway."

Todd Cooper of the Omaha World-Herald and Grant Schulte and Brian Melley of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Dunker Higher education/statehouse reporter Chris Dunker covers higher education, state government and the intersection of both. Follow Chris Dunker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today