Fortenberry tells Lincoln Chamber he's weighing prospects of Biden agenda

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce audience Tuesday that he believes a slimmed-down infrastructure bill eventually will clear Congress, "probably without Republican votes," while a measure to raise the nation's debt ceiling will be approved with some bipartisan support.

The Republican congressman did not say whether he might be one of those votes, and he left the Country Club of Lincoln following a luncheon address after scrapping a tentatively arranged media availability.

Fortenberry said he is "interested in a right-sized infrastructure bill."

As for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that contains safety-net funding for social programs, Fortenberry said "it probably would be pared way back if it passes."

Those issues have dominated the agenda in Washington in recent days, although the battleground is chiefly in the Senate, not the House.

President Joe Biden, in a bid to win over the votes of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, has reduced the price tag on the so-called $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package to a range between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion.

"Manchin has become a favorite son among Republicans," Fortenberry said.